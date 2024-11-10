Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 8-10

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. 4 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 8-10.

No. 1 Denver (10-0-0)

11/08/2024 – Lindenwood 1 at No. 1 Denver 4

11/09/2024 – Lindenwood 1 at No. 1 Denver 4

No. 2 Boston College (7-1-0)

11/08/2024 – No. 5 Maine 2 at No. 2 Boston College 3

11/10/2024 – No. 5 Maine 0 at No. 2 Boston College 3

No. 3 Minnesota (9-1-0)

11/08/2024 – No. 3 Minnesota 3 at RV Wisconsin 2

11/09/2024 – No. 3 Minnesota 3 at RV Wisconsin 2 (OT)

No. 4 Michigan State (7-1-0)

11/08/2024 – No. 13 Ohio State 2 at No. 4 Michigan State 4

11/09/2024 – No. 13 Ohio State 1 at No. 4 Michigan State 4

No. 5 Maine (6-2-1)

11/08/2024 – No. 5 Maine 2 at No. 2 Boston College 3

11/10/2024 – No. 5 Maine 0 at No. 2 Boston College 3

No. 6 Cornell (3-0-1)

11/08/2024 – Yale 2 at No. 6 Cornell 2 (OT)

11/09/2024 – RV Brown 1 at No. 6 Cornell 3

No. 7 Michigan (7-2-1)

11/08/2024 – No. 20 Notre Dame 1 at No. 7 Michigan 2 (OT)

11/09/2024 – No. 20 Notre Dame 2 at No. 7 Michigan 4

No. 8 Colorado College (8-0-0)

11/08/2024 – RV Arizona State 3 at No. 8 Colorado College 4 (OT)

11/09/2024 – RV Arizona State 1 at No. 8 Colorado College 3

No. 9 Boston University (5-4-0)

11/08/2024 – No. 17 UMass Lowell 5 at No. 9 Boston University 3

11/09/2024 – No. 9 Boston University 5 at No. 17 UMass Lowell 2

No. 10 North Dakota (5-4-0)

11/08/2024 – No. 10 North Dakota 7 at Minnesota Duluth 3

11/09/2024 – No. 10 North Dakota 4 at Minnesota Duluth 1

No. 11 Providence (6-1-2)

11/08/2024 – RV Northeastern 2 at No. 11 Providence 2 (OT)

11/09/2024 – No. 11 Providence 6 at RV Northeastern 5 (OT)

No. 12 St. Cloud State (8-3-0)

11/08/2024 – Miami 2 at No. 12 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

11/09/2024 – Miami 1 at No. 12 St. Cloud State 3

No. 13 Ohio State (7-2-1)

11/08/2024 – No. 13 Ohio State 2 at No. 4 Michigan State 4

11/09/2024 – No. 13 Ohio State 1 at No. 4 Michigan State 4

No. 14 Western Michigan (5-1-0)

11/08/2024 – No. 14 Western Michigan 2 at RV Omaha 1

11/09/2024 – No. 14 Western Michigan 4 at RV Omaha 2

No. 15 Quinnipiac (3-5-0)

11/08/2024 – RV Dartmouth 4 at No. 15 Quinnipiac 2

11/09/2024 – RV Harvard 3 at No. 15 Quinnipiac 0

No. 16 Minnesota State (7-4-1)

11/08/2024 – No. 16 Minnesota State 5 at St. Thomas 3

11/09/2024 – St. Thomas 1 at No. 16 Minnesota State 1 (OT)

No. 17 UMass Lowell (6-2-0)

11/08/2024 – No. 17 UMass Lowell 5 at No. 9 Boston University 3

11/09/2024 – No. 9 Boston University 5 at No. 17 UMass Lowell 2

No. 18 Massachusetts (4-4-2)

11/08/2024 – No. 18 Massachusetts 3 at Vermont 3 (OT)

11/09/2024 – No. 18 Massachusetts 0 at Vermont 4

No. 19 Penn State (4-3-0)

Did not play.

No. 20 Notre Dame (5-5-0)

11/08/2024 – No. 20 Notre Dame 1 at No. 7 Michigan 2 (OT)

11/09/2024 – No. 20 Notre Dame 2 at No. 7 Michigan 4

RV = Received Votes