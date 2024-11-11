Denver runs winning streak to 10 games to start 2024-25 season, stays No. 1 in Nov. 11 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Denver is off to a 10-0-0 start and remains the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll this week, garnering 48 first-place votes.

Boston College is again No. 2, picking up the other two first-place votes.

Minnesota stays No. 3, Michigan State is again fourth, and Michigan is up two spots to No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Nov. 11, 2024

Cornell holds steady at No. 6, Maine falls two to No. 7, Colorado College remains eighth, North Dakota is up one to No. 9, and Providence is up one to sit 10th this week.

Boston University falls out of the top 10, going from ninth to 11th in this week’s rankings.

Two previously unranked teams enter the poll this week, Dartmouth at No. 17 and Harvard at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 13 others received votes in the poll this week.

