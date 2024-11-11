Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap November 11, 2024

(5) Colgate at (14) Brown

Special teams were massive on Friday as Colgate scored on three of four power plays while Brown was two of three with the player advantage. It was a back and forth game, but Emma Pais broke through first, scoring later in the first to put Colgate up 1-0 at the first intermission. Monique Lyons continued her strong start to the season (and her career) scoring her fifth goal in seven games to tie the game 1-1. A late hooking call gave the Raiders a power play to end the second and Elyssa Biederman made Brown pay, scoring with 12.5 seconds on the clock to give Colgate a 2-1 lead at the end of two. But the Bears came out flying in the third, as India McDadi scored in the opening two minutes to tie the game 2-2 and Margot Norehad added on a few minutes later to make it 3-2 Brown. “Per the Colgate game recap, Sophomore forward Kaia Malachino picked up one of the most impressive assists of the season, laying face down on the ice and narrowly pushing a loose puck in front of the Yale netminder with the very tip of her stick. Classmate Madeline Palumbo backhanded the pass over an outstretched goalie pad, evening the score a three” to force overtime. In the extra frame, Neena Brick was fed the puck from a Sara Stewart faceoff win and she did not miss, giving the Raiders the 4-3 overtime win.

(5) Colgate at Yale

For the fourth straight game, the Raiders came from behind to pull out a win, this time thanks to a pair of third period goals just 61 seconds apart from Madeline Palumbo and Elyssa Biederman. Kalty Kaltounková scored near the end of the first to open the scoring but Yale’s Ray Jordan replied on the power play to send the teams to the locker rooms tied 1-1. Colgate continued their dominance with the player advantage as they added a power play goal from Alexia Aubin midway through the second to go up 2-1. Mariya Rauf’s goal in the final two minutes tied the game for Yale and then Vita Poniatovskaia gave the Bulldogs their first lead, 3-2, 65 seconds into the third. But Colgate is used to coming from behind at this point and they did not stop pressuring until the goals from Palumbo and Biederman to take the lead. They shut down Yale and took the 4-3 win.

Union at (6) Clarkson

The two teams felt each other out through the first period with no one breaking through. Then just 39 seconds into the second, Anne Cherkowski took a feed through traffic from Sidney Fess and one-timed it to make it 1-0 Clarkson. The third time was the charm as both Stephanie Bourque and Klara Kenttälä had chances before Maddie Suitor lit the lamp to make it 1-1 going into the second intermission. In the third, Sena Catterall scored to make it 3-2 Clarkson and then Karianne Engelbert put back a rebound to tie it one more time and eventually force overtime. In the extra frame, Clarkson broke out from their zone. Anne Cherkowski’s shot was blocked but Catterall was trailing and put home the loose puck.

RPI at (6) Clarkson

RPI goalie Reese Keating made 19 saves and her defense added 17 blocks while Clarkson’s Julia Minotti earned a 14-save shutout. Madison Chantler’s power play goal five minutes into the game proved to be the only one the Golden Knights needed to earn the win. Anne Cherkowski added an empty-netter to seal the 2-0 win.

(7) Quinnipiac at Dartmouth

Quinnipiac outshot the Big Green 32-12, including 20-9 through the first two periods, but the game was scoreless after 40 minutes. Cally DIxon put Dartmouth ahead six minutes into the third. As time was running out, the Bobcats pulled their goalie and with the extra attacker got a game-tying goal on a tip-in from Laurence Frenette off a Makayla Watson shot. In overtime, Jenna Donohue showed great patience and skating to find space and win the game 2-1.

(7) Quinnipiac at Harvard

The Bobcats led 26-9 in shots after two periods, but the game remained scoreless. But that changed just 22 seconds into the third as she pounced on a loose puck in front of the net. That’s all Quinnipiac needed to earn the 1-0 win.

RPI at (8) St. Lawrence

The Engineers came out hot on Friday, scoring on a puck through traffic from Taylor Larsen in the opening minutes. They then jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a couple of minutes left in the frame Aylah Cioffi put back a rebound. It looked like that’s how the teams would go to the locker rooms, but a late penalty was upgraded to a major and St. Lawrence capitalized with just 40 seconds left on the clock as Abby Hustler made it 2-1 at the break. Tori Verbeek scored in the closing minute of the second on a redirect to tie the game 2-2. Melissa Jeffries gave the Saints their first lead early in the third, but RPI’s Georgia Bailey scored on an odd-player rush to tie the game and force overtime. The extra frame didn’t decide a winner and the Engineers earned the extra point from the shootout thanks to goals from Bailey and Charlotte Wensley.

Union at (8) St. Lawrence

Union outshot the Saints 10-5 in the opening period, but could not find the back of the net. SLU found its footing in the second and Kennedy Wilson put them on the board early on a spin and shot that banked into the net. Abby Hustler doubled the lead midway through the third and Wilson secured the 3-0 win with an empty-netter.



Northeastern vs. (10) Connecticut (home and home)

Freshman goalie Lisa Jönsson earned her first two career shutouts as Northeastern won a pair of 1-0 games for the weekend sweep. On Friday, the game was scoreless until the final frame when Lily Shannon buried a pass that came from a rebound. In the second game, it was an early Skylar Irving goal that gave Northeastern the lead. From there they went into a shutdown defensive mode as Jönsson made a career high 37 saves and the team racked up 22 blocks to hold the lead and earn the win and sweep.

(11) Cornell at Yale

Kaitlin Jockims scored late in the second and Avi Adam at a similar point of the third and Annelies Bergmann made 33 saves as Cornell took a 2-0 win.

(11) Cornell at (14) Brown

This was a well-matched, hard-fought game. The first shot of the game came 5:45 in and it was off Lily Delianedis’ stick and into the back of the net to make it 1-0 Cornell. Katie Chan doubled the lead less than a minute into the second to make it 2-0. With under two to play and on the power play, Brown pulled their goalie to go up 6-on-4 and Ava Decosta found the back of the net to cut the lead to 2-1, but the Bears ran out of time for the comeback and the Big Red earned the win and their first weekend sweep of the season.

(13) Boston College at Maine

The Eagles continued to roll as they extended their win-streak to seven games with a sweep of the Black Bears. In the first game, Kate Ham scored off her own rebound midway through the first and less than two minutes later, Tricia Piky doubled the lead to 2-0. Gracie Hanson scored early in the second to cut it to 2-1, but Maine could not complete a comeback. Gaby Roy’s late goal through the five hole secured the 3-1 win. In the second game, Boston College put the game out of reach before five minutes had elapsed. Alanna Devlin scored her first career goal two minutes in and 100 seconds later, Lauren Glaser doubled the lead to 2-0. Midway through the second, Alyssa Wruble scored for Maine, but that’s as close as the game would get as Sammy Taber and Abby Newhook each scored later in the second to make it 4-1 and Newhook added another in the third to secure the 5-1 win and weekend sweep.