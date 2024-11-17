Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 15-16

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. 11 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 15-16.

No. 1 Denver (12-0-0)

11/15/2024 – No. 1 Denver 5 at No. 9 North Dakota 2

11/16/2024 – No. 1 Denver 3 at No. 9 North Dakota 2

No. 2 Boston College (7-2-0)

11/15/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 4 at Connecticut 5

No. 3 Minnesota (10-2-0)

11/14/2024 – Bemidji State 3 at No. 3 Minnesota 5

11/16/2024 – No. 3 Minnesota 1 at Bemidji State 3

No. 4 Michigan State (9-1-0)

11/15/2024 – RV Notre Dame 3 at No. 4 Michigan State 8

11/16/2024 – RV Notre Dame 3 at No. 4 Michigan State 4

No. 5 Michigan (7-2-1)

Did not play.

No. 6 Cornell (3-1-2)

11/15/2024 – No. 6 Cornell 3 at No. 17 Dartmouth 4

11/16/2024 – No. 6 Cornell 2 at No. 20 Harvard 2 (OT)

No. 7 Maine (7-2-2)

11/15/2024 – No. 11 Boston University 2 at No. 7 Maine 5

11/16/2024 – No. 11 Boston University 2 at No. 7 Maine 2 (OT)

No. 8 Colorado College (8-1-1)

11/15/2024 – No. 8 Colorado College 2 at No. 13 Western Michigan 3 (OT)

11/16/2024 – No. 8 Colorado College 1 at No. 13 Western Michigan 1 (OT)

No. 9 North Dakota (5-6-0)

11/15/2024 – No. 1 Denver 5 at No. 9 North Dakota 2

11/16/2024 – No. 1 Denver 3 at No. 9 North Dakota 2

No. 10 Providence (7-2-2)

11/14/2024 – No. 10 Providence 2 at RV Massachusetts 1

11/16/2024 – RV Massachusetts 5 at No. 10 Providence 1

No. 11 Boston University (5-5-1)

11/15/2024 – No. 11 Boston University 2 at No. 7 Maine 5

11/16/2024 – No. 11 Boston University 2 at No. 7 Maine 2 (OT)

No. 12 St. Cloud State (8-3-0)

Did not play.

No. 13 Western Michigan (6-1-1)

11/15/2024 – No. 8 Colorado College 2 at No. 13 Western Michigan 3 (OT)

11/16/2024 – No. 8 Colorado College 1 at No. 13 Western Michigan 1 (OT)

No. 14 Ohio State (9-2-1)

11/15/2024 – No. 14 Ohio State 5 at Lindenwood 2

11/16/2024 – No. 14 Ohio State 3 at Lindenwood 2

No. 15 UMass Lowell (8-2-0)

11/15/2024 – No. 15 UMass Lowell 5 at Vermont 2

11/16/2024 – No. 15 UMass Lowell 3 at Vermont 0

No. 16 Minnesota State (8-4-2)

11/15/2024 – Northern Michigan 0 at No. 16 Minnesota State 3

11/16/2024 – Northern Michigan 1 at No. 16 Minnesota State 1 (OT)

No. 17 Dartmouth (5-0-1)

11/15/2024 – No. 6 Cornell 3 at No. 17 Dartmouth 4

11/16/2024 – Colgate 4 at No. 17 Dartmouth 4 (OT)

No. 18 Penn State (4-5-0)

11/15/2024 – Wisconsin 5 at No. 18 Penn State 4 (OT)

11/16/2024 – Wisconsin 6 at No. 18 Penn State 3

No. 19 Quinnipiac (5-5-0)

11/15/2024 – No. 19 Quinnipiac 3 at Brown 2

11/16/2024 – No. 19 Quinnipiac 4 at Yale 1

No. 20 Harvard (2-2-1)

11/15/2024 – Colgate 4 at No. 20 Harvard 2

11/16/2024 – No. 6 Cornell 2 at No. 20 Harvard 2 (OT)

RV = Received Votes