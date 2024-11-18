Denver picks up all 50 first-place votes, Pioneers a unanimous No. 1 team in Nov. 18 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

With all 50 first-place votes this week, Denver is again the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

Michigan State moves up two to No. 2, Boston College is down one to No. 3, Minnesota is down one to No. 4, and Maine is up two to No. 5, tied with Michigan that stays fifth.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Nov. 18, 2024

Colorado College is up one to No. 7, Cornell is down two to eight, Western Michigan jumps up four to No. 9, and Providence stays 10th.

North Dakota falls out of the top 10, going from No. 9 to No. 12 in this week’s poll.

Clarkson (No. 19) and UMass (No. 20) join the rankings this week after being previously unranked.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 14 others received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.