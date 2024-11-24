Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 22-23

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. 18 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 22-23.

No. 1 Denver (12-2-0)

11/22/2024 – RV Arizona State 3 at No. 1 Denver 2

11/23/2024 – RV Arizona State 5 at No. 1 Denver 2

No. 2 Michigan State (9-1-0)

11/21/2024 – No. 2 Michigan State 6 at U.S. NTDP* 2 (exhibition)

No. 3 Boston College (9-3-0)

11/19/2024 – No. 3 Boston College 3 at No. 10 Providence 2 (OT)

11/22/2024 – Northeastern 0 at No. 3 Boston College 3

11/23/2024 – No. 3 Boston College 2 at Northeastern 4

No. 4 Minnesota (12-2-0)

11/22/2024 – No. 4 Minnesota 6 at RV Notre Dame 3

11/23/2024 – No. 4 Minnesota 5 at RV Notre Dame 3

No. 5 Maine (8-2-2)

11/22/2024 – No. 5 Maine 3 at RV New Hampshire 1

No. 5 Michigan (9-2-1)

11/22/2024 – No. 5 Michigan 6 at RV Penn State 5

11/23/2024 – No. 5 Michigan 10 at RV Penn State 6

No. 7 Colorado College (9-2-1)

11/22/2024 – No. 11 St. Cloud State 3 at No. 7 Colorado College 2

11/23/2024 – No. 11 St. Cloud State 0 at No. 7 Colorado College 1 (OT)

No. 8 Cornell (4-2-2)

11/22/2024 – No. 18 Quinnipiac 3 at No. 8 Cornell 1

11/23/2024 – Princeton 0 at No. 8 Cornell 5

No. 9 Western Michigan (8-1-1)

11/22/2024 – No. 9 Western Michigan 5 at Minnesota Duluth 2

11/23/2024 – No. 9 Western Michigan 4 at Minnesota Duluth 1

No. 10 Providence (8-3-2)

11/19/2024 – No. 3 Boston College 3 at No. 10 Providence 2 (OT)

11/23/2024 – LIU 3 at No. 10 Providence 4 (OT)

No. 11 St. Cloud State (9-4-0)

11/22/2024 – No. 11 St. Cloud State 3 at No. 7 Colorado College 2

11/23/2024 – No. 11 St. Cloud State 0 at No. 7 Colorado College 1 (OT)

No. 12 North Dakota (7-6-0)

11/22/2024 – Robert Morris 3 at No. 12 North Dakota 4 (OT)

11/23/2024 – Robert Morris 0 at No. 12 North Dakota 1

No. 13 Boston University (6-5-1)

11/22/2024 – Merrimack 3 at No. 13 Boston University 6

No. 14 Ohio State (9-2-1)

Did not play.

No. 15 UMass Lowell (9-3-0)

11/22/2024 – RV Connecticut 4 at No. 15 UMass Lowell 1

11/23/2024 – RV Connecticut 0 at No. 15 UMass Lowell 1

No. 16 Dartmouth (5-0-1)

Did not play.

No. 17 Minnesota State (10-4-2)

11/22/2024 – No. 17 Minnesota State 5 at RV Michigan Tech 2

11/23/2024 – No. 17 Minnesota State 3 at RV Michigan Tech 1

No. 18 Quinnipiac (6-6-0)

11/22/2024 – No. 18 Quinnipiac 3 at No. 8 Cornell 1

11/23/2024 – No. 18 Quinnipiac 2 at Colgate 3 (OT)

No. 19 Clarkson (9-4-1)

11/22/2024 – Brown 1 at No. 19 Clarkson 0

11/23/2024 – Yale 0 at No. 19 Clarkson 4

No. 20 Massachusetts (6-6-2)

11/22/2024 – RV Harvard 3 at No. 20 Massachusetts 5

11/24/2024 – Vermont 3 at No. 20 Massachusetts 2

RV = Received Votes

* = Not eligible for poll