NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Wrap

It’s become a familiar theme. St. Norbert plays hockey on the weekend and comes away with a couple of wins.

The Green Knights continued that trend this past Friday and Saturday, sweeping Aurora in an NCHA showdown featuring two nationally ranked teams.

The No. 2 Green Knights won 3-2 in overtime on Friday before dominating on Saturday to the tune of 6-1 over the fifth-ranked Spartans.

St. Norbert is now 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the NCHA. It is off to its best start since the 2013-14 national championship season.

Aurora is 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

Logan Dombrowsky led the way with one goal and three assists, pushing his season point total to a nation’s best 21. Liam Fraser scored twice and also dished out an assist. He now has 10 goals, all in the last five games, and ranks fifth all-time in points (143).

Dayton Deics added a goal and assist while Hunter Garvey made 23 saves.

The Green Knights led 2-0 after one period and scored three goals in the second.

Friday’s game was a little bit closer, with Fraser scoring at the 2:31 mark of overtime to lift the Green Knights to the win.

St. Norbert trailed 2-0 in the second after Aurora got two goals from Landry Schmuck before scoring twice to even things up. Fraser and Dombrowsky both scored to tie the game.

Trine Time

The Thunder are still unbeaten after sweeping MSOE over the weekend.

Ninth-ranked Trine improved to 7-0-1 overall and 5-0-1 in the NCHA.

Braden Flinn was the star in the finale, scoring the game winner late in the third for a 2-1 win over the Raiders

Kyle Kozma made 20 saves for his second win of the weekend.

Friday’s game was just as close, and this time Brendan Hill came through with the game winner, finding the back of the net in the last five minutes of action for a 3-2 win.

MSOE had tied the score in the 15th minute and actually outshot the Thunder 28-14. Kozma made 26 saves.

MSOE is 2-4-1 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

Falcons sweep the weekend

No. 13 UW-River Falls opened up WIAC play on a high note, beating 10th ranked UW-Stevens Point in convincing fashion.

The Falcons topped the Pointers 5-1, scoring five unanswered goals en route to the win.

Dylan Smith led the way, tallying three goals for the second hat trick of his career.

The five goals by the Falcons were the most by the team since scoring six against the Pointers in 2021.

Brennan Boynton was impressive in goal, stopping 19 shots for his fifth win. Jonny Meiers and Alex Atwill each dished out two assists.

River Falls capped the weekend with a 4-1 win over Northland, winning its third consecutive game.

The Falcons are 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the WIAC. Atwill and Max Collette each tallied a goal and assist while Boynton made 24 saves.

Intense battle between Pointers and Yellowjackets

UW-Stevens Point and UW-Superior put on quite a show in their matchup Saturday night.

Tied at 4-4 at the 11:36 mark of the third period, overtime seemed to be a potential outcome for these two teams.

But two minutes later, the Pointers got the game-winning goal thanks to Joshua German scoring the clutch goal. He also dished out three assists in the win.

Alex Proctor made 20 saves for Stevens Point while Jack Boschert and Jan Skorpik combined for 30 saves for the Yellowjackets.

Tyler Ryder and Reed Stark finished with a goal and assist for Superior.

UW-Superior opened its weekend with a 3-1 win over UW-Eau Claire. The Yellowjackets are now 3-21 overall and 1-1 in the WIAC. The Pointers are 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Big weekend for Gusties

Gustavus came through with two impressive wins over the weekend, sweeping Concordia. The Gusties won 4-0 on Friday and added a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Gustavus has now won three in a row and is 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the MIAC, flipping the script in a big way after an 0-3 start.

Marko Belak made 31 saves for the Gusties and Hunter Newhouse scored the game winner in the final minute of the third. He finished with two goals in the win. Jack Wineman tallied two assists.

Gustavus jumped on top 2-0 in Friday’s game and never looked back. Belak recorded his first career shutout, making 16 saves, and Nate Stone and Grant Ellings each came through with two assists.

A sweep for the Saints

It was a successful weekend for St. Scholastica as it swept Augsburg, finishing off the series with a 2-0 win.

St. Scholastica won 4-3 on Friday but had to hold off a late comeback attempt by the Auggies. The Saints led 4-1 going into the third period of that game.

St. Scholastica is now 3-3-1 overall and 2-2 in the MIAC.

Nick Lanigan and Hunter Hanson both scored in Saturday’s win. Laigan added an assist. Wyatt Wurst came through with two assists.

Eino Rissanen came through with 38 saves, including four in a 30-second stretch in the middle of the third to preserve the shutout.

Wurst dished out three assists in Friday’s win and four different players scored goals as St Scholastica won its first MIAC game of the year. Tistan Shewchuk was among the goal scorers. He also added an assist to his stat line.