Michigan State garners 38 first-place votes, takes over No. 1 ranking in Nov. 25 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

For the first time since 2007, Michigan State is the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, getting 38 first-place votes and moving up from No. 2.

Denver fell one notch to No. 2, picking up seven first-place votes, while Minnesota is up one to No. 3, earning three first-place votes, Boston College is down one to No. 4, getting the last two first-place votes, and Maine holds firm at No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Nov. 25, 2024

Michigan drops one to sit sixth this week, Western Michigan is up two to No. 7, Colorado College is down one to No. 8, St. Cloud State jumps up two to No. 9, and Providence remains 10th.

Cornell falls out of the top 10, going from No. 8 to No. 11, and Arizona State, on the heels of sweeping then No. 1 Denver on the road, reenters the poll at No. 19.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 13 others received votes in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.