SATURDAY ROUNDUP: No. 13 Boston University rallies past Notre Dame to capture the Belpot in Northern Ireland

No. 13 Boston University scored three times in the third period, including the game-winning goal with 4:22 remaining as the Terriers skated past Notre Dame to capture the Belpot Trophy, 4-3, and the 2024 Friendship Four in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

BU surrendered three straight goals to the Fighting Irish after Kamil Badnarik gave the Terriers an early lead at 7:48 of the first period.

Hunter Strand and Justin Janicke gave Notre Dame the lead in the first, scoring twice in a 15-second span to erase the early deficit. After Blake Biondi tallied at 4:01 of the second, Notre Dame seemed poised to hoist the Belpot Trophy.

The Terriers had other thoughts.

Gavin McCarthy scored at the 7:00 mark of the third to get BU within a goal. Ryan Greene than netted the equalizer with 4:42 left in regulation.

It was just 20 seconds later that Lachance netted the winner as Matthieu Caron earned the victory for BU making 28 saves.

Harvard 4, Merrimack 2 (Friendship Four consolation game)

Casey Severo scored his second goal of the game 19 seconds into the third period to break a 2-2 tie as Harvard earned a 4-2 victory in the third-place game of the Friendship Four.

David Sacco scored both goals for Merrimack, which fell behind 1-0 and 2-1 but rallied both times to even the score.

Cam Johnson’s goal with 12:03 remaining was the insurance tally for the Crimson.

Ben Charette earned the victory making 31 saves for Harvard.

(THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EVENING)