Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. 25 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

No. 1 Michigan State (11-1-0)

11/29/2024 – Lindenwood 0 at No. 1 Michigan State 4

12/01/2024 – Lindenwood 0 at No. 1 Michigan State 2

No. 2 Denver (12-2-0)

Did not play.

No. 3 Minnesota (13-2-1)

11/29/2024 – Alaska 1 at No. 3 Minnesota 1 (OT)

11/30/2024 – Alaska 2 at No. 3 Minnesota 5

No. 4 Boston College (10-3-0)

11/29/2024 – No. 15 Dartmouth 3 at No. 4 Boston College 5

No. 5 Maine (10-2-2)

11/30/2024 – No. 5 Maine 6 at Rensselaer 0

12/01/2024 – No. 5 Maine 6 at Rensselaer 2

No. 6 Michigan (10-3-1)

11/29/2024 – No. 6 Michigan 1 at No. 7 Western Michigan 4

11/30/2024 – No. 7 Western Michigan 1 at No. 6 Michigan 2

No. 7 Western Michigan (9-2-1)

11/29/2024 – No. 6 Michigan 1 at No. 7 Western Michigan 4

11/30/2024 – No. 7 Western Michigan 1 at No. 6 Michigan 2

No. 8 Colorado College (9-2-1)

Did not play.

No. 9 St. Cloud State (9-4-0)

Did not play.

No. 10 Providence (10-3-2)

11/29/2024 – No. 10 Providence 3 vs No. 20 Clarkson 2 (OT, Adirondack Invitational, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

11/30/2024 – St. Lawrence 1 vs No. 10 Providence 2 (Adirondack Invitational, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

No. 11 Cornell (4-2-3)

11/30/2024 – No. 18 Quinnipiac 3 vs No. 11 Cornell 3 (OT, Frozen Apple, New York, N.Y.)

No. 12 Ohio State (9-4-1)

11/29/2024 – No. 12 Ohio State 1 at Princeton 3

11/30/2024 – No. 12 Ohio State 1 at Princeton 3

No. 13 Boston University (8-5-1)

11/29/2024 – No. 13 Boston University 6 vs Merrimack 2 (Friendship Four, Belfast, Northern Ireland)

11/30/2024 – RV Notre Dame 3 vs No. 13 Boston University 4 (Friendship Four, Belfast, Northern Ireland)

No. 14 North Dakota (7-7-1)

11/29/2024 – No. 14 North Dakota 1 at RV Bemidji State 2

11/30/2024 – RV Bemidji State 3 at No. 14 North Dakota 3 (OT)

No. 15 Dartmouth (6-1-1)

11/29/2024 – No. 15 Dartmouth 3 at No. 4 Boston College 5

12/01/2024 – No. 15 Dartmouth 3 at Vermont 1

No. 16 UMass Lowell (10-3-1)

11/29/2024 – St. Lawrence 0 vs No. 16 UMass Lowell 2 (Adirondack Invitational, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

11/30/2024 – No. 16 UMass Lowell 4 vs No. 20 Clarkson 4 (OT, Adirondack Invitational, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

No. 17 Minnesota State (10-4-2)

Did not play.

No. 18 Quinnipiac (6-6-1)

11/30/2024 – No. 18 Quinnipiac 3 vs No. 11 Cornell 3 (OT, Frozen Apple, New York, N.Y.)

No. 19 Arizona State (6-7-1)

Did not play.

No. 20 Clarkson (9-5-2)

11/29/2024 – No. 10 Providence 3 vs No. 20 Clarkson 2 (OT, Adirondack Invitational, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

11/30/2024 – No. 16 UMass Lowell 4 vs No. 20 Clarkson 4 (OT, Adirondack Invitational, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

RV = Received votes