Michigan State retains No. 1 ranking, collects 43 first-place votes in Dec. 2 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Michigan State is again the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, getting 43 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Denver stays No. 2 with four first-place votes, Boston College, up one to No. 3, garnered two first-place votes, Minnesota, down one to No. 4, bagged the last first-place vote, and Maine remains ranked fifth.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Dec. 2, 2024

Michigan stays sixth, while Western Michigan is again No. 7, Colorado College eighth, St. Cloud State ninth and Providence No. 10.

No new teams enter the poll this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 14 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.