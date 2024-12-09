With 38 first-place votes, Minnesota takes over as new No. 1-ranked team in Dec. 9 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Minnesota jumps up three spots this week, getting 38 first-place votes as the new No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

Boston College earned six first-place votes and is up one spot to No. 2, Michigan State, with four first-place votes, is down two spots to No. 3, Denver is down two spots to No. 4, and Maine stays fifth with two first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Dec. 9, 2024

Western Michigan is up one to No. 6, Providence is up three to No. 7, Michigan falls two to No. 8, St. Cloud State remains ninth, Colorado College falls two to No. 10, and UMass Lowell is up four to sit in a 10th-place tie this week.

No new teams enter the poll this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 14 others received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.