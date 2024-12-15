Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Dec. 13-14

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Dec. 9 fared in games over the weekend of Dec. 13-14.

No. 1 Minnesota (15-3-2)

12/13/2024 – No. 3 Michigan State 3 at No. 1 Minnesota 3 (OT)

12/14/2024 – No. 3 Michigan State 5 at No. 1 Minnesota 3

No. 2 Boston College (12-3-1)

12/09/2024 – No. 10 UMass Lowell 2 at No. 2 Boston College 3

No. 3 Michigan State (13-2-1)

12/13/2024 – No. 3 Michigan State 3 at No. 1 Minnesota 3 (OT)

12/14/2024 – No. 3 Michigan State 5 at No. 1 Minnesota 3

No. 4 Denver (14-4-0)

12/13/2024 – No. 4 Denver 4 at No. 10 Colorado College 5

12/14/2024 – No. 10 Colorado College 1 at No. 4 Denver 2

No. 5 Maine (12-2-2)

Did not play.

No. 6 Western Michigan (10-3-1)

Did not play.

No. 7 Providence (12-3-2)

Did not play.

No. 8 Michigan (11-6-1)

12/13/2024 – RV Wisconsin 4 at No. 8 Michigan 0

12/14/2024 – RV Wisconsin 2 at No. 8 Michigan 3 (OT)

No. 9 St. Cloud State (10-7-0)

12/13/2024 – No. 9 St. Cloud State 0 at No. 16 North Dakota 2

12/14/2024 – No. 9 St. Cloud State 3 at No. 16 North Dakota 4 (OT)

No. 10 Colorado College (10-5-1)

12/13/2024 – No. 4 Denver 4 at No. 10 Colorado College 5

12/14/2024 – No. 10 Colorado College 1 at No. 4 Denver 2

No. 10 UMass Lowell (10-4-2)

12/09/2024 – No. 10 UMass Lowell 2 at No. 2 Boston College 3

No. 12 Minnesota State (14-4-2)

12/13/2024 – Lake Superior State 1 at No. 12 Minnesota State 2

12/14/2024 – Lake Superior State 2 at No. 12 Minnesota State 3 (OT)

No. 13 Boston University (9-6-1)

12/11/2024 – No. 13 Boston University 4 at RV Massachusetts 2

12/13/2024 – U.S. NTDP Under-18 Team* 5 at No. 13 Boston University 7

No. 14 Cornell (5-3-3)

Did not play.

No. 15 Ohio State (13-4-1)

12/13/2024 – RV Notre Dame 1 at No. 15 Ohio State 2 (OT)

12/14/2024 – RV Notre Dame 1 at No. 15 Ohio State 3

No. 16 North Dakota (11-7-1)

12/13/2024 – No. 9 St. Cloud State 0 at No. 16 North Dakota 2

12/14/2024 – No. 9 St. Cloud State 3 at No. 16 North Dakota 4 (OT)

No. 17 Dartmouth (6-3-2)

12/13/2024 – RV New Hampshire 3 at No. 17 Dartmouth 3 (OT)

No. 18 Quinnipiac (8-6-1)

Did not play.

No. 19 Arizona State (8-7-1)

Did not play.

No. 20 Clarkson (11-5-2)

Did not play.

RV = Received Votes

* = Not Eligible For Poll