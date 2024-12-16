Michigan State back atop USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll with 31 first-place votes in Dec. 16 rankings

With 31 first-place votes, Michigan State moves up two spots to once again sit as the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

Boston College picked up 15 first-place votes and remains No. 2, Minnesota, with three first-place votes, is down two to No. 3, Maine is up one to No. 4 with the last first-place vote, and Denver is down one to No. 5 this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Dec. 16, 2024

Western Michigan stays sixth, Providence is again No. 7, Colorado College moves up two to No. 8, Michigan falls one to No. 9, and UMass Lowell remains 10th in this week’s rankings.

St. Cloud State falls out of the top 10, going from No. 9 to No. 12, while no new teams enter the latest poll.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 11 others received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.