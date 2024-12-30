With 41 first-place votes, Michigan State maintains top spot in Dec. 30 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Michigan State remains the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, collecting 41 first-place votes in the Dec. 30 rankings.

Boston College is again No. 2, getting eight first-place votes, while Minnesota stays No. 3. Western Michigan is up two to No. 4, and Providence jumps two spots to sit fifth this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Dec. 30, 2024

Denver falls one spot to No. 6, picking up the last first-place vote, Maine drops three spots to No. 7, Colorado College is again eight, as is Michigan at No. 9 and UMass Lowell at No. 10.

No new teams enter the poll this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.