NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Picks

Christmas is history and we have are ready for a new year and a full slate of hockey as the second half of the D-III West season gets rolling.

St. Norbert at UW-Stevens Point

What a way to begin 2025 by having two ranked opponents square off for the second time this season.

The No. 2 Green Knights already have one win over the Pointers this year, winning 6-2 at home back on Nov. 12.

In that one, a strong start was key for St. Norbert, which scored four first-period goals and never looked back. Liam Fraser had a hat trick in the win and wouldn’t mind repeating history.

The No. 15 Pointers (6-4-1) are out for revenge and have the luxury of playing this showdown at home, where they are 4-0-1 on the season. They’ll need a quicker start this time around to have a shot at the upset.

I expect this meeting to be a much closer game, though it’s hard to bet against the Green Knights, who are 3-0 against the WIAC.

St. Norbert, 5-4

Gustavus at Dubuque

The MIAC leading Gusties (6-5) face off against the Spartans looking to get back on track after dropping two in a row. Jack Suchy is having a great year for Gustavus, scoring seven goals and tallying 10 assists. As a team, Gustavus is averaging 3.6 goals per game.

Dubuque (0-10-2) is hoping to get its first win of the year. The Spartans have played teams tough, losing four games by a single goal.

Gustavus, 4-3, 3-1

Marian at Concordia

The Sabres (4-6) have lost their last four and hope to open the second half of the season on a high note. They’ve had goo luck against the MIAC up to this point, going 2-0 this year. Changing their fortunes on the road is key as they are 1-4 away from home this season.

Concordia (4-6-1) is in dire need of a win, going 0-5-1 over its last six games. Three one-goal losses are in that mix, so the Cobbers are never an easy out. Should be a fun series to watch.

Concordia, 3-2; Marian, 4-2

Lake Forest at St. Olaf

Lake Forest (4-5-1) has momentum heading into the second half of the year as the Foresters have won three in a row. They’ve managed to score four or more goals in each of those wins. Trevor Faucher has played a key role offensively, tallying five goals and four assists.

The Oles (4-4-1) are also playing well, winning their last two, and are led by playmaker Connor Kalthoff, who has come through with a goal and nine assists. There’s added motivation as this game falls on senior night for the Oles.

St. Olaf, 5-4

Concordia (Wis) at Hamline

The Falcons roll into the new year on a four-game winning streak. They also haven’t played too badly away from home, fashioning a 5-4 road record, and they’ll be tested against the Pipers. Jack Guvenal has been solid for the Falcons in the first half, tallying five goals and nine assists.

Hamline (3-8) is looking to shake off a three-game losing streak and have given up 18 goals during that stretch.

Concordia, 5-2 and 6-3

Skidmore at Saint John’s

The Johnnies (5-4) are the winners of three in a row and have been impressive at home with a 4-1 record. This Friday night game is their first against a team from out East and it’s an opportunity to make a bit of a statement against a team that was ranked earlier this season in the USCHO.com poll.

The Thoroughbreds (6-5) are facing a west region team for only the second time this season, losing 5-4 to Lake Forest on Nov. 30.

Saint John’s, 4-3

UW-Superior at Fitchburg

The Yellowjackets (8-3-1) are feeling good about the way things are going heading into 2025. They sit atop the WIAC, have won four in a row, and now face a big test on the road as they take on Fitchburg State in the opening game of the Codfish Bowl Tournament in Boston.

Keep an eye on Justin Dauphinas, who has scored in five consecutive games and already has as many goals (6) as he did all of last season.

The Owls are 7-2 and have won three of their last four. It will be the first neutral ice game for both teams this year.

Superior, 3-2

Augsburg at UW-River Falls

This has not been a typical year for the Auggies, who are just 3-8 and have lost their last six games. The key to turning things around is getting the offense going. Augsburg has been held to a goal or less in its last four and hasn’t won a game since Nov. 15 when it beat Northland 4-2.

They face a big test against the Falcons, who are 13th in the nation and are 7-4 overall. River Falls gets to play this one at home, where it is 5-1 on the season. Goalie Brennan Boynton has given up just 21 goals and has made 283 saves.

River Falls, 4-1