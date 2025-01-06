Michigan State remains No. 1 in Jan. 6 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll as Spartans grab 43 first-place votes in first rankings of 2025

Michigan State is again the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, garnering 43 first-place votes this week.

Boston College stays No. 2 with six first-place votes, while Minnesota remains No. 3 with the final first-place vote. Western Michigan and Providence stay fourth and fifth, respectively.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Jan. 6, 2025

Denver is still No. 6, Maine remains seventh, UMass Lowell is up two to No. 8, Michigan holds steady at No. 9, and St. Cloud State moves up one to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

Colorado College falls out of the top 10 this week, dropping from No. 8 to No. 13. Previously unranked New Hampshire enters the poll this week at No. 17.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 15 others received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.