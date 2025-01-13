Michigan State still top-ranked team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll with 48 first-place votes in Jan. 13 rankings

With 48 first-place votes, Michigan State is again the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

Boston College, Minnesota and Western Michigan remain No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, and Maine jumps up two spots to sit fifth this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Jan. 13, 2025

Providence falls one spot to No. 6 while getting a first-place vote, Denver is down one to seventh, also getting a first-place vote, Ohio State is up three to No. 8, UMass Lowell falls one to No. 9, and Michigan is down one to sit 10th in this week’s rankings.

St. Cloud State falls out of the top 10, going to No. 15 this week.

Unranked last week, UConn enters the poll this week at No. 17.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 12 others received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.