Boston College takes over as No. 1 team in Jan. 20 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, getting 36 first-place votes to unseat Michigan State

With 36 first-place votes, Boston College takes over as the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, moving up one spot in the rankings.

Michigan State falls one spot to No. 2, earning 13 first-place votes, while Western Michigan is up one to No. 3, Minnesota is down one to No. 4, getting the last first-place vote, and Denver is up two to sit fifth this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Jan. 20, 2025

Maine is down one to No. 6, Providence drops one to No. 7, Boston University is up three spots to No. 8, Ohio State falls one to No. 9, and Michigan stays No. 10.

UMass Lowell drops out of the top 10, going from No. 9 to No. 12 in this week’s poll.

No new teams enter the poll this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 14 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.