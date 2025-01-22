Hobey Baker Memorial Award fan balloting now open through March 9 to help choose winner of 2025 honors

It’s Hobey Baker time.

Beginning at 11 a.m. ET today, fan balloting opened for the 2025 Hobey Baker memorial Award.

Awarded annually to college hockey’s top player, the Hobey Baker’s tremendously popular fan voting will run from Jan. 22 until March 9 at midnight.

College hockey fans can cast their vote by going to the voting website.

Follow the prompts to make your selection from this year’s outstanding crop of over 90 college hockey players representing 64 NCAA Division I schools. Spend some additional time to check out the detailed bios on each candidate. Throughout the first phase of voting, video highlights of each of the nominees will be featured on Instagram.

Phase 2 of fan balloting will feature the top 10 Hobey Baker finalists beginning March 19 and closing March 30. The fans’ vote accounts for a percentage of the total ballot in each phase in selecting this year’s award recipient.

Award criteria include candidates exhibiting the exceptional character traits of the award’s namesake, Hobey Baker. A legendary American hero, Baker was a World War I fighter pilot and was known as America’s greatest amateur athlete in his day, excelling at hockey and football at Princeton. Award candidates must demonstrate strength of character both on and off the ice, contribute to the integrity of his team and display outstanding skills in all phases of the game. Consideration should be given to scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.

Key Hobey Baker announcement dates for 2025 include:

— Top 10 list of finalists: March 19

— Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists: April 3

— Hobey Baker Award announcement: April 11

The 2025 Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced from a field of three Hobey Hat Trick finalists on April 11 during the NCAA Frozen Four championship in St. Louis. The award ceremony will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network and streamed live at hobeybaker.com.

For more information, visit hobeybaker.com.