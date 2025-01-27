Boston College earns 42 first-place votes, stays No. 1-ranked team in Jan. 27 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

With 42 first-place votes this week, Boston College retains the No. 1 ranking in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

Michigan State, with seven first-place votes, stays No. 2, while Western Michigan has the last first-place vote and is again third in the poll.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Jan. 27, 2025

Minnesota, Denver, Maine and Providence are still ranked fourth through seventh, respectively, UMass Lowell is up four to No. 8, UConn is up four to No. 9, and Boston University drops two spots to sit 10th in this week’s rankings.

Ohio State falls out of the top 10, going from ninth to 11th, while Michigan drops from No. 10 to No. 13.

Wisconsin (17th), Augustana (19th) and UMass (20th), all unranked last week, are ranked this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 13 others received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.