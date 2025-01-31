FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Top-ranked Boston College blanks UMass Lowell; No. 2 Michigan State downs No. 11 Ohio State; St. Thomas knocks off No. 15 Minnesota State; No. 4 Minnesota defeats No. 17 Wisconsin; Omaha ties No. 5 Denver, wins shootout in 16 rounds

Cooper Gay’s goal at 13:45 of the third period proved to be the game winner as St. Thomas defeated No. 15 Minnesota State 3-2 from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.

Jake Braccini and Caige Sterzer added goals for the Tommies and goaltender Aaron Trotter finished with 34 saves.

Evan Murr scored the two goals for the Mavericks and Alex Tracy made 27 saves in goal.

No. 1 Boston College 4, No. 8 UMass Lowell 0

Jan Korec stopped all 22 shots fired his way as Boston College blanked UMass Lowell 4-0 from Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Ryan Leonard registered the hat trick for BC and Gabe Perreault also scored.

River Hawks goalie Beni Halasz made 23 saves.

No. 2 Michigan State 4, No. 11 Ohio State 1

On the road at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Michigan State used four different goal scorers and 22 saves in goal from Trey Augustine to knock off Ohio State 4-1.

Tanner Kelly, Isaac Howard, Gavin O’Connell and Daniel Russell scored for the Spartans.

For the Buckeyes, James Hong scored and goaltender Kristoffer Eberly finished with 25 saves.

No. 3 Western Michigan 4, Colorado College 1

Cameron Rowe made 26 saves and four different players scored to lead Western Michigan to a 4-1 win over Colorado College at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Owen Michaels, Alex Bump, Cam Knuble and Iiro Hakkarainen recorded goals for the Broncos.

Owen Beckner scored for the Tigers and goaltender Kaidan Mbereko finished with 24 saves.

No. 4 Minnesota 5, No. 17 Wisconsin 2

Jimmy Snuggerud and Brodie Ziemer each had two goals and two assists to lead Minnesota past Wisconsin 5-2 from 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn.

Erik Påhlsson also scored for the Gophers and goalie Liam Souliere made 33 saves.

Simon Tassy and Ryland Mosley had the Badgers up 2-0 after the first period and Tommy Scarfone registered 23 saves in net.

Omaha 3, No. 5 Denver 3 (OT, Omaha wins shootout)

Zeev Buium’s goal at 1:12 of the third period pulled Denver into a 3-3 tie with Omaha at Magness Arena in Denver, Colo.

Omaha took the extra standings point by winning the shootout that went 16 rounds.

Kieran Cebrian and Eric Pohlkamp added goals for the Pioneers and Matt Davis fashioned a 26-save performance in goal.

Sam Stange, Liam Watkins and Brock Bremer scored for the Mavericks and goaltender Simon Latkoczy made 39 saves.

No. 6 Maine 3, Northeastern 1

Owen Fowler, Taylor Makar and Aidan Carney all scored to lead Maine to a 3-1 win over Northeastern from Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine.

Maine goaltender Albin Boija made 20 saves.

Northeastern’s goal came from Eli Sebastian and Cameron Whitehead stopped 29 shots between the pipes.

No. 7 UConn 3, No. 9 Providence 3 (OT, UConn wins shootout)

Ryan Tattle scored two goals for UConn and Graham Gamache two for Providence as the two teams tied 3-3 at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.

The Huskies earned the extra standings point, winning the shootout in nine rounds.

Jake Richard also scored for UConn, while Tyler Muszelik made 25 saves in goal.

Logan Sawyer tallied the other Friars goal and Philip Svedebäck finished with 39 saves and an assist on Sawyer’s goal.

No. 10 Boston University 7, No. 17 New Hampshire 2

Quinn Hutson’s hat trick and goaltender Mikhail Yegorov’s 19 saves lifted Boston University to a 7-2 win over New Hampshire from Agganis Arena in Boston.

Jack Harvey, Shane Lachance, Cole Eiserman and Brandon Svoboda also scored and Hutson added an assist for a four-point game.

Robert Cronin and JP Turner notched the Wildcats’ goals and goalies Jared Whale and Rico DiMatteo combined on a 30-save effort.

No. 12 Arizona State 7, Miami 1

Ryan Kirwan potted two goals and Luke Pavicich made 20 saves in net as Arizona State defeated Miami 7-1 from Steve Cady Arena in Oxford, Ohio.

Cole Gordon, Bennett Schimek, Cullen Potter, Lukas Sillinger and Artem Shlaine added goals for the Sun Devils.

Dylan Moulton scored for the RedHawks and goalie Brett Miller stopped 18 shots.

Penn State 5, No. 13 Michigan 4

Penn State topped Michigan 5-4 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich., on the strength of two Aiden Fink goals and 35 saves between the pipes from Arsenii Sergeev.

Reese Laubach, Tyler Paquette and JJ Wiebusch also scored for the Nittany Lions, with Wiebusch’s standing as the game winner at 14:52 of the third period on a Penn State power play.

For the Wolverines, Evan Werner, Will Felicio, Kienan Draper and William Whitelaw scored and goaltenders Logan Stein and Cameron Korpi stopped 27 shots.

No. 14 Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 4 (OT)

Jack Ricketts completed his hat trick 47 seconds into overtime to give Quinnipiac a 5-4 win over Dartmouth at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H.

Ricketts sent the game to overtime with a goal at 16:03 of the third period.

Jeremy Wilmer and Charlie Leddy also tallied goals for the Bobcats and goalie Dylan Silverstein made 22 saves.

Luke Haymes, Sean Chisholm, Alex Krause and Cam MacDonald scored for the Big Green and Emmett Croteau stopped 23 shots between the pipes.

No. 16 North Dakota 3, St. Cloud State 3 (OT, North Dakota wins shootout)

Barrett Hall’s goal at 16:08 of the third period pulled St. Cloud State into a 3-3 tie with North Dakota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

North Dakota won the subsequent shootout for the extra standings point.

Ethan AuCoin scored the other two goals for the Huskies and goalie James Gray finished with 32 saves.

For the Fighting Hawks, Cameron Berg scored twice and Jayden Jubenvill added a single as goalie TJ Semptimphelter stopped 21 shots.

No. 19 Augustana 6, Lake Superior State 3

A balanced attack of six different goal scorers helped Augustana to a 6-3 win over Lake Superior State from Midco Arena in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Luke Mobley, Simon Falk, Colton Friesen, Nace Langus, Tyler Hennen and Payton Matsui scored for the Vikings and goalie Josh Kotai made 26 saves.

Jacob Conrad, Luke Levandowski and Nate Schweitzer scored for the Lakers and Rorke Applebee stopped 28 shots in goal.

No. 20 UMass 4, Merrimack 2

Kenny Connors scored two goals to pace UMass over Merrimack from the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Lucas Mercuri and Jack Musa added goals for the Minutemen and netminder Michael Hrabal made 23 saves.

For the Warriors, David Sacco and Michael Emerson scored and goalie Nils Wallstrom stopped 23 shots of his own.