NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Picks

The final month of the season is here and conference games headline another weekend.

None will be bigger than the games taking place in the NCHA, where Adrian hosts St. Norbert and Trine takes on Aurora. All four teams are nationally ranked.

Here’s a look at predictions for those matchups and more.

St. Norbert (14-5, 9-3) vs. Adrian (14-5, 8-4)

It’s never a dull moment when these two long-time rivals battle on the ice.

The Green Knights hold a two-point edge on the Bulldogs in the standings and are ranked seventh nationally. Adrian is ninth in the country.

Liam Fraser and Logan Dombrowsky are among the best offensively, with Fraser scoring 15 goals and Dombrowsky tallying 12 to go along with 17 assists.

Ian Amsbaugh has been key for Adrian, scoring 12 goals and dishing out 23 assists.

Adrian has scored 79 goals as a team. St. Norbert has given up just 40.

Adrian, 4-2; St. Norbert, 5-3

Trine (16-2-1, 10-1-1) and Aurora (16-3, 10-2)

Is this a potential preview of the NCHA championship? Perhaps. For now, it’s a regular season battle that has a lot riding on it.

No. 4 Trine is in first place, holding a two-point edge over No. 3 Aurora, and the winner of this series will be in the driver’s seat for the title.

Aurora has scored 93 goals, the most of any team in the league, and that offensive firepower will make the Spartans a tough team to deal with. Landry Schmuck leads the way with 21.

Trine’s strength is its goaltending where Cristian Wong-Ramos and Kyle Kozma lead the way. It will be interesting to see how this series shakes out.

Aurora has won six in a row and is unbeaten in six home games this season. Trine is on a four-game win streak and is 7-2-1 on the road.

Aurora, 5-4; Trine, 4-3

Saint Mary’s (8-8-1, 4-3-1) vs. St. Scholastica (9-9-1, 4-6)

One point separates the two teams in the standings as the Cardinals are fourth and the Saints are tied for fifth.

Three of the best playmakers in the MIAC will be on the ice for this one as Wyatt Wurst of St. Scholastica and Colin Tushie and Joona Juntunen of Saint Mary’s are tied for the most assists in the conference. All three have 15 helpers apiece.

Saint Mary’s, 4-3; St. Scholastica, 5-3

Bethel (9-6-2, 5-2-1) vs. Gustavus (11-6, 7-1)

The Gusties are the top team in the MIAC and plan on keeping it that way this weekend. The Royals come in third but are just one point out of second.

Gustavus has scored a league-best 65 goals and features two of the top five goal scorers in the league in Hunter Newhouse and Jack Suchy. The two have scored 10 goals apiece. Netminders Colin Androlewicz and Matthew Malin give the Gusties depth in goal.

Tyler Braccini leads the Royals and is tied for first in the conference in goals scored with 11. Austin Ryman has been one of the top goalies in the league this season. A split here wouldn’t surprise me.

Gustavus, 4-2; Bethel, 5-4

St. Olaf (7-7-3, 2-5-1) vs. Augsburg (7-11-1, 3-6-1)

Both of these teams know what it’s like to be at the top of the conference, but at the moment, the Oles and Auggies are in a tough spot.

The Auggies, though, are just two points out of a top five spot in the conference and could change their fate with a big weekend.

St. Olaf sits in last but is never a team you can count out either.

Augsburg has won two in a row. The Oles are winless in their last three games.

Augsburg, 4-2; St. Olaf, 2-1

UW-River Falls (10-8-1, 4-4-1) vs. UW-Stevens Point (14-4-1, 6-2-1)

The nationally ranked Pointers have won their last eight and look to keep that momentum going against an always tough River Falls squad.

Stevens Point, ranked 10th in the latest USCHO.com poll, has scored four or more goals in seven of their last eight. Dawson Sciarrino and Peyton Hart are tied for the league lead in goals scored, tallying 14 apiece.

Dylan Smith and Jonny Meiers are ones to watch for the Falcons, scoring nine and eight goals, respecitively, and are looking to end a two-game winless streak as they take on the Pointers on the road for this series. River Falls is playing a ranked opponent for the second straight weekend.

UW-Stevens Point, 4-1 and 3-2

UW-Superior (14-3-2, 7-1-1) vs. UW-Eau Claire (8-10-1, 6-3)

The 13th-ranked Yellowjackets sit atop the conference and look to maintain that position when they hit the road to take on the Blugolds.

Reed Stark and Justin Dauphinais have been stellar for Superior, tallying 10 goals apiece.

Jordan Randall has been a key offensive player for the Blugolds, racking up seven goals, while Max Gutjahr remains a steady player in goal for Eau Claire and is the reigning league player of the week.

Superior is 9-1-2 at home this season. The Blugolds are 5-5 away from home.

UW-Superior, 4-2; UW-Eau Claire, 2-1