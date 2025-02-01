SATURDAY ROUNDUP: No. 7 Providence scores final three in 6-3 win over No. 9 UConn; No. 4 Minnesota and No. 13 Michigan both rebound for splits in B1G;

In a battle of ranked opponents, Hudson Malinoski’s goal with 9:42 remaining completed a hat trick and broke a 3-3 tie as No. 7 Providence beat host No. 9 Connecticut, 6-3, to take four-of-six points from the Huskies in a key Hockey East series.

The Friars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the game on Malinoski’s first goal of the game in the first period coupled with a tally from John Mustard. Malinoski added a second period tally to extended the lead to three.

But UConn had a response to energize the XL Center crowd of 11,781, scoring twice in the second, goals by Ethan Gardula and Jake Richard. Joey Muldowney scored the equalizer at 3:31 of the third.

After Malinoski scored the critical goal ahead goal midway through the third, Providence scored twice into the empty net for the 6-3 final.

SCOREBOARD | PAIRWISE RANKING | USCHO.COM POLL

Colorado College 3, No. 4 Western Michigan 2 (F/OT)

Bret Link’s goal with 1:42 left in overtime broke a 2-2 tie as Colorado College rallied from a 2-1 deficit to earn a 3-2 victory on Saturday, splitting the series with No. 4 Western Michigan.

The Broncos still took 4-of-6 points in the NCHC series on the weekend, keeping Western Michigan two points ahead of Arizona State for first place in the league.

It is the second straight weekend Colorado College has rallied in the third period to earn a series-splitting victory having rallied against Arizona State last Saturday.

Zaccharya Wisdom scored twice for Colorado College, including the tying goal at 4:39 of the third.

Western Michigan took the lead late in the second on the power play when Liam Valante scored just 12 seconds into a major power play. From there, though, the Tigers shut down the Broncos power play, allowing Wisdom to tie the game.

No. 4 Minnesota 4, No. 17 Wisconsin 1

The host Golden Gophers exacted revenge on Saturday against No. 17 Wisconsin, scoring four times in the third period in a 4-1 victory.

After two scoreless periods, Matthew Wood finally lit the lamp at 9:16 of the third. That opened a floodgate for Minnesota, which extended the lead at 11:21 on Connor Kurth’s goal and extended the lead further on Oliver Moore’s tally with 5:41 left.

Wisconsin tried to climb back when Ryan Botterill scored with 3:56 left but Kurth’s second of the night into the empty net accounted for the 4-1 final.

No. 13 Michigan 7, Penn State 3

A night after falling 5-4 to visiting Penn State, No. 17 Michigan bounced back to earn the series split, exploding for seven goals from seven different Wolverines in a 7-3 victory.

The two teams traded goals over the first half of the game before Michael Hage’s goal at 9:53 of the second started a four-goal outburst for Michigan. William Whitelaw, Garrett Schifsky and Evan Warner scored goals in a span of 2:23 in the third to break the game open.

Cameron Korpi stopped 36 shots for Michigan to earn the win.