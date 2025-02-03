Boston College retains top spot in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll with 48 first-place votes in Feb. 3 rankings

Boston College is again the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, earning 48 first-place votes this week.

Michigan State stays No. 2, getting the other two first-place votes.

Minnesota moves up one to No. 3, flip-flopping with Western Michigan, and Maine is up one to sit fifth in this week’s poll.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Feb. 3, 2025

Denver is down one to No. 6, Providence stays seventh, Boston University is up two to No. 8, Ohio State jumps two spots to No. 9, and UMass Lowell falls two to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

UConn falls out of the top 10, going from No. 9 to No. 11, while Colorado College re-enters the rankings at No. 20 in this week’s rankings.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 13 others received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.