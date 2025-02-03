NCAA D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – February 3, 2025

And then there were none…

There will not be an unbeaten NCAA D-III champion this season as Hobart finally lost a hockey game to a determined Albertus Magnus squad in overtime on Friday. Just another illustration of the parity that exists where on any given night any team has a chance for a win. This week saw a number of like contests across the conferences in the region and also produced some tightening in the standings where the final three weeks of play in the regular season should be dramatic. Here is the recap for the exciting action across the east:

CNE

The Curry Colonels continued their winning ways with a pair of wins over Suffolk over the weekend. On Friday, the Colonels offense started fast with three goals in the first five minutes of play and five total in the opening period. Grady Friedman scored the last two goals of the opening twenty minutes and Curry cruised to a 6-2 win over the Rams. In the second game of the weekend, Curry spread out the scoring from four different players and Shane Soderwall stopped twenty-nine shots to post a shutout in a 4-0 win that extended their win streak to nine games. The shutout for Soderwall established a new career mark at Curry in just his second season with the program.

The University of New England kept pace with the league leading Colonels as they also swept a pair of weekend games over Nichols. Playing at home on Friday, the Nor’easters dominated the Bison with a runaway 7-1 win. Cam Bergeman scored two goals and added an assist to pace the UNE attack. Saturday’s return engagement saw things a little tighter as two first period power play goals were all that goaltender Stefan Carney would need in a 2-1 win. Carney stopped thirteen shots to earn the win that extended the Nor’easters win streak to seven games and leapfrogged them past Endicott into second place.

Endicott only split their series with Wentworth to fall into third place in the CNE standings. Friday saw the Gulls needing overtime to defeat the Leopards as Primo Self scored the first goal of the game and then called game in overtime with his second of the night in a 3-2 OT victory. On the road on Saturday, the Leopards opened the scoring with three goals in the second period of play only to see Endicott close the gap to one goal with Brad Zona and Ryan Willett scoring late in the third period. Ethan Lim completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal to seal the win for the Leopards, 4-2.

Johnson & Wales took advantage of an overtime win and an overtime tie (with the shootout win) against Western New England to leapfrog a logjam of teams into fourth place in the standings. On Friday, the teams exchanged goals through out the game with the Golden Bears tying the score at 4-4 late in the third period off the stick of Jordie Morgan. Sam Band, with an assist from Harout Torosian netted the game winner in the final forty-five seconds of overtime for the Wildcats win. On Saturday, Camille Marcoux for WNE in the first period and Brad Crook for JWU early in the second period was all the scoring the game would see as the game ended in a 1-1 overtime tie.

Independent

Keene State rallied from a 5-2 deficit to score three goals in the third period to send their contest on Tuesday with St. Anselm to overtime where Peter Unger’s second goal of the contest gave the Owls a thrilling 6-5 OT win. On Saturday, two goals each from Thor Hansen and Marcus Chrisafideis paced a comfortable 7-1 win over Franklin Pierce.

MAC

Wilkes split a pair of conference games over the weekend to remain atop the MAC standings. On Thursday, Joe Johnson, and Daniel Nau each scored twice to pace a 7-1 win over Neumann. On Saturday, the Colonels faced a Stevenson squad fresh off a 5-2 loss to King’s and the Mustangs skated off with a 2-0 win to remain in second place, eight points behind Wilkes. Evan Beers scored in the second period and Dylan Florit extended the advantage with a shorthanded goal in the third period that helped goaltender Ford DeLoss (23 saves) earn the important shutout win.

King’s extended their recent good play with another two-win week as they earned victories over Stevenson and Misericordia. Against Stevenson, the Monarchs scored a pair of power play goals led by Ethan Hersant had two goals in the contest for a 5-2 win. Diego D’Alessandro was excellent in the King’s goal making thirty-seven saves to backstop the win. On Saturday, goals from Braydon Buckingham and Patrick Nowak were enough for D’Alessandro (23 saves) to post a 2-1 win over the Cougars.

MASCAC

Anna Maria extended their win streak to six games with wins over Rivier and Framingham State. On Thursday, the AmCats downed the Raiders 5-1 with five different players scoring goals for the home team. Saturday’s contest against the Rams saw neither team able to score in the opening forty minutes of play. Samson Mouland broke the ice with a goal early in the third period and Matthew Gilbert iced the game with his goal in the final ten seconds of regulation. Goaltender Matthew Hennessey earned the shutout win making twenty-seven saves for his tenth win of the season.

Plymouth State stayed ahead of the AmCats posting a pair of wins over Salem State and Massachusetts-Dartmouth. On Thursday, the Panthers built a 3-1 lead on goals by Ethan Stuckless, Brendan Doyle and Will Redick and held on for a 3-2 win. Will Nepveu was great in the Vikings’ net making thirty-seven saves and keeping SSU close. On Saturday, five players scored two goals each in a runaway 10-1 win over the Corsairs. All ten goals were scored at even-strength for the Panthers who extended their win streak to three.

Worcester State picked up a pair of conference wins over Fitchburg State and Westfield State. On Thursday, the Lancers took advantage of three third period goals to erase a 2-1 deficit and skated a way with a 4-3 win over the Falcons. Martin Dlugolinsky netted the game-winning goal with just under seven minutes remaining in regulation. Dlugolinsky again scored what proved to be the game-winning goal on Saturday against the Owls in the third period as the Lancers extended their win streak to three games with a 4-2 win. Goaltender Wyatt Friedlander stopped thirty-six of thirty-eight shots to backstop the Lancers.

Congratulations to head coach Eric Noack who earned his 100th victory at Massachusetts-Dartmouth when the Corsairs downed Framingham State on Thursday, 6-4.

NE-10

Following an overtime loss to Keene State, league-leading St. Anselm returned to NE-10 action and earned a pair of wins over Post. Conor Kelly scored twice, and Garrett Alberti gave the Hawks a 3-2 lead in the final five seconds of the first period. Chase Reynolds power play goal in the third period would be the only other goal in the game as the Hawks took a 4-2 win over the Eagles. On Saturday, the Hawks needed third period goals from Patrick DiMarinis and Hunter Hoffman to break a 1-1 tie on the way to a 3-1 win.

St. Michael’s and Southern New Hampshire split a two-game series. On Friday, the Penmen eked out a 2-1 win against the Purple Knights. All the scoring took place in the third period with Brennan McFarland getting the visitors on the board less than a minute into the final period but Stone Devlin answered for SNHU just seventeen seconds later and Jackson Aldrich netted the game-winner late in the period. Brendan Lynch assisted on both goals for the Penmen. On Saturday, the Purple Knights rebounded with a three-goal third period to erase a 2-1 deficit and skate away with a 4-2 win. McFarland, Jack Tuite, and Devid Ciancio scored in the final twenty minutes to give St. Michael’s a split in the two-game series.

NEHC

Albertus Magnus played host to No. 1 Hobart and the Falcons were ready for the Statesmen on Friday night. Despite being outshot by a 47-24 margin, the Falcons took advantage of their opportunities taking one goal leads on two occasions and forcing the visitors to rally. Tanner Daniels tied the game with just seven seconds remaining in regulation forcing overtime where Zane Kindrachuk beat Damon Beaver under two minutes into the extra session for the 3-2 OT win ending Hobart’s record unbeaten streak. On Saturday, the contest was tied at 1-1 entering the third period where Hobart scored three goals to skate off with a 4-2 win over a very resilient Falcons squad.

Skidmore ended their five-game losing streak and returned to .500 in the NEHC with a pair of wins over Southern Maine. On Friday, the Thoroughbreds scored one goal in the second period and two in the third period to post a 4-1 win over the Huskies. Jacob Zwirecki netted what proved to be the game-winner in the final minute of play of the second period for Skidmore. On Saturday, it was Zwirecki again who broke the 1-1 tie with his third period goal and Evan Brown iced the contest with a power play marker less than two minutes later in a 3-1 win for the Thoroughbreds.

Elmira and Salve Regina split a weekend series with each team taking one-goal wins. On Friday, Ryan Reifler’s overtime goal gave the Soaring Eagles a 3-2 overtime win over the Seahawks. On Saturday, all the scoring came on the man advantage as Elmira’s Eric Bertlesen scored in the final minute of the first period before Salve Regina scored goals on the man advantage in each of the second and third periods to earn a 2-1 road win over Elmira. Matthew Brunton and Brendan Kim scored the goals for Salve Regina while goaltender Cayden Bailey made twenty-eight saves in the win.

NESCAC

In a battle of league leaders on Saturday, Hamilton played Trinity after both teams had won their Friday night contests over Wesleyan and Amherst, respectively. In what was expected to be a low-scoring game, the Continentals and Bantams played a tight checking game that certainly had a playoff atmosphere. Neither team could score in the opening twenty minutes, but Hamilton’s Jackson Krock took advantage of a power play late in the second period for a 1-0 Continental lead. Jakob Karpa answered for the Bantams with a power play goal of his own midway through the third period but Devon de Vries, with an assist from Luke Tchor, scored the game-winning goal with just over five minutes remaining in regulation time. Hamilton’s Charlie Archer stopped 29 of 30 shots while Trinity’s Devon Bobak stopped 24 of 26 Hamilton attempts on goal. Hamilton extended its win streak to nine games and point lead to eight over the Bantams.

Williams won a pair of games over the weekend that finds the Ephs sitting in a cluster of five teams from third place to eighth place separated by just three points. On Friday, Williams started fast with a three-goal first period on the way to a 5-3 win over Conn College. Jake McManus scored a goal and added an assist in the win. On Saturday, Tufts and Williams exchanged goals in the second period setting up a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation time. McManus proved to be the overtime hero for Williams scoring the winning goal just twenty-one seconds into the extra session for a 3-2 win over the Jumbos.

SUNYAC

Cortland has leveraged their strong play of late to move to the top of the SUNYAC standings. On Friday Nate Boat, Nate Berke, and Garrett Krieger provided all the scoring and goaltender Ronan Mobley made twenty-eight saves in a 3-0 shutout win. Against Fredonia on Saturday, the Red Dragons held a 2-1 lead after two periods, but Ryan Bailey scored just twenty-one seconds into the third period for the Blue Devils to tie the game at 2-2. Colby Seitz broke the tie with a power play goal that gave Cortland a 3-2 road win and extended their win streak to four games.

After tying Potsdam 1-1 on Friday night, Oswego played long-time rival Plattsburgh for points coveted by both teams in the league standings. The Cardinals scored a pair of power play goals for a 2-0 advantage after one period of play, but the Lakers answered back with two goals in the second period sending the contest to the final period tied at 2-2. Tyler Ramm gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead, but the Lakers saw three unanswered goals from Daniel Colabufo, Brandon Cohen, and Matt McQuade to send the Lakers off with a 5-3 road win.

After losing to Fredonia 6-2 on Tuesday and Cortland 3-0 on Friday, Buffalo State needed a win to stay near the top of the standings. Facing off against Morrisville, the Bengals scored three goals in each of the first and third periods to cruise to a 6-1 win over the Mustangs. Six different players scored for Buffalo State including three goals on the power play.

UCHC

It is a two-team race at the top of the UCHC standings, but all the conference games are proving to be battles as evidenced by Utica’s sweep of Brockport. After a 7-1 road win over the Golden Eagles on Friday where Jakob Breault and Johnny Mulera each scored two goals, the Pioneers returned home and battled Brockport for a 2-1 win. Breault scored in the second period to tie the contest at 1-1 and Shane Murphy netted the game-winner early in the third period for the 2-1 win. Cole Hudson was immense in goal for Brock[port stopping 49 of 51 shots while Ryan Piros picked up the win stopping 16 of 17 Brockport attempts on goal.

Geneseo looked to keep pace with the Pioneers as the Knights escaped with two one-goal wins over Manhattanville. On Friday, the Knights built leads of 3-0, 4-1 and 5-3 only to see the Valiants keep battling back in a hard-fought 5-4 road win for Geneseo. On Saturday, it was the Knights turn to battle back as Manhattanville carried a 3-2 lead into the third period and up until the final minute of regulation where Filip Wiberg tied the score for Geneseo. In overtime Tommy Winn with an assist from Zach Purcell secured the win for Geneseo, 4-3.

Three Biscuits

Zane Kindrachuk – Albertus Magnus – scored the overtime winning goal for the Falcons in Friday’s 3-2 OT upset win over unbeaten Hobart, ending the NCAA record unbeaten streak by the Statesmen.

Sam Band – Johnson & Wales – netted the overtime winning goal for the Wildcats in crazy 5-4 win over Western New England on Friday night.

Nate Hopkins – Canton – stopped all twenty-three shots attempts by Plattsburgh in a 2-0 road win for the Kangaroos over the Cardinals on Friday night.

The games are certainly heating up as the number of weeks in the regular season dwindle. Just three weeks remain on the calendar making wins and points extremely valuable as teams look to lock-in or improve their position in the conference standings in advance of post-season tournaments. Fun to watch all the way until the end.