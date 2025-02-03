Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

Major topics include Minnesota’s sweep over Wisconsin, positioning them closely behind Michigan State in the Big Ten. The hosts discuss Arizona State’s impressive performance in the NCHC and the unexpected success of newcomers like Augustana in the CCHA. Additionally, they cover results from Atlantic Hockey and other key matchups in that conference. The potential implications of the House vs NCAA class action lawsuit, specifically on roster limits and financial structures in college sports, are analyzed in detail.

Times are approximate:

00:35 Big Ten race heats up

05:49 Wisconsin’s slim NCAA tournament hopes

08:22 Arizona State’s impressive NCHC run

15:59 Augustana’s unexpected championship bid

23:20 BC Prepares for the Beanpot

24:52 Northeastern and Harvard’s performance recap

26:08 Day-to-Day player conditions and team challenges

29:04 Denver’s dominant victory over Omaha

30:52 Atlantic Hockey standings and key matchups

35:40 House vs NCAA class action lawsuit update

