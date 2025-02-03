Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap February 3, 2025

(1) Wisconsin at (6) Minnesota Duluth

Each team scored in the opening frame on Saturday and those stood as the only goals late into overtime. Grace Sadura gave UMD the lead seven minutes in as she tipped a shot from Brenna Fuhrman to make it 1-0. The Badgers responded a few minutes later when Marianne Picard put back a third-chance opportunity with a snipe from the faceoff dot to tie the game 1-1. Wisconsin outshot Minnesota Duluth 42-28 over the course of the game, but neither team was able to beat the goaltenders, who both had great games to keep their team tied. With under a minute left in overtime, Kirsten Simms had a chance right in front of the net. The first shot was saved, Simms whiffed on the second change, but she was able to gather the puck and the third time was the charm as she scored to give the Badgers the 2-1 overtime win. In the second game, after a very close, back and forth period, Olivia Mobley put UMD up 1-0 late in the first. She put back a rebound on a long shot from Nina Jobst-Smith. The Badgers began to put more pressure on in the second, out-shooting the Bulldogs 13-4 in the frame, but they could not break through. Minnesota Duluth had a few opportunities to extend their lead, including two shots off the post, but the score remained 1-0 into the third period. Six minutes in, a loose puck in front of the net was not cleared. Lacey Eden tried to backhand it on net and the rebound went to Laila Edwards on the far post and she scored to make it 1-1. With eight minutes left in the third, the Badgers moved the puck around the zone before Laney Potter at the point found Sarah Wozniewicz in the near faceoff circle. Wozniewicz took two strides and sniped it top-self, glove side to put the Badgers up 2-1. The score would hold as Wisconsin took five of six points on the weekend. UMD held the top-ranked Badger power play scoreless on the weekend.

(2) Ohio State at (3) Minnesota

The two teams played a bit of chess through the first two frames with no one wanting to make a mistake on Saturday. Ohio State led 17-14 in shots after the first two periods. As the second period expired, OSU’s Joy Dunne and Minnesota’s Abbey Murphy each were called for roughing. Just 44 seconds into the third, OSU took another penalty, giving the Gophers a 4-on-3 power play. Ella Huber tried to redirect a shot from the point by Sydney Morrow, which was unsuccessful, but the ensuing rebound dropped to Huber’s stick and she scored to make it 1-0 Minnesota. Huber doubled the lead a few minutes later, throwing the puck out front from behind the net and somehow it found twine to make it 2-0. A major penalty gave the Gophers a long power play and Abbey Murphy took advantage of the open ice to snipe a shot from the far faceoff circle to make it 3-0. OSU got on the board with a power play goal with two minutes left on the clock, but ran out of time and Minnesota took the 3-1 win. In the second game, it was all Sloane Matthews for Ohio State to start. Every time Minnesota scored, she had an answer. Emma Connor scored less than two minutes into the game for the Gophers to make it 1-0 and that lead held into the second when Matthews picked up her own rebound and wrapped around the goal to sneak it in the far post just 1:13 into the frame to make it 1-1. Peyton Hemp’s power play goal put Minnesota ahead 2-1 a few minutes later, but Matthews replied just 1:21 after that. A turnover in their defensive end led Jocelyn Amos to hit Matthews with a stretch pass. She was in alone on net and scored to tie it 2-2. Hemp added another goal with about six left in the second, but with under a minute to go in the period, Matthews picked up a loose puck at the top of the zone and quickly beat the goalie to tie the game 3-3. From there, the Buckeyes broke open the game. Mira Jungåker scored with a slapper from the high slot on the power play to make it 4-3 Buckeyes just 33 seconds into the third. OSU continued to take advantage of penalties, as Jocelyn Amos scored on a 5-on-3 advantage and then Emma Peschel lit the lamp on the second half of that power play to extend the lead to 6-3. The Gophers had a goal called back after Ohio State challenged for offsides. Kiara Zanon topped off the scoring with under three to play to make it a 7-3 win for the Buckeyes, making it a weekend split.

(9) Clarkson at (4) Colgate

Clarkson came out fast and strong and asserted themselves throughout the game, pushing Colgate back on their heels. The Golden Knights outshot the Raiders 57-31 and thanks to a second-period power-play goal from Caroline Goffredo, looked to be heading to a big win. But Colgate pulled their goalie with 54 seconds left in regulation and with the skater advantage Alexis Petford tied the game with ten seconds left in regulation. That the game was even salvageable for the Raiders at that point was thanks to a career-high 55 saves from Hannah Murphy. In the overtime, a breakdown by the Clarkson defense left Kaia Malachino all alone entering the zone where she put the game away and gave Colgate the come-from-behind, 2-1 OT win. The pass that launched Malachino into the zone game from Neena Brick, who earned her 100th career point with that assist.

(7) St. Lawrence at (4) Colgate

The Saints took the lead late in the first thanks to a rebound put-back by Anna Segedi, but Colgate replied before the intermission thanks to a power play goal from Emma Pais from right in front of the net. In the second, Sara Stewart’s redirect added another power play goal to put Colgate ahead 2-1 and they carried that lead into the third. Abby Hustler’s breakaway tied the game early in the third to tie the game 2-2 and eventually send it into overtime for the second straight game for the Raiders. Just 30 seconds into the extra frame, Elyssa Biederman took advantage of a turnover and took off on a breakaway, scoring to win the game 3-2.

(7) St. Lawrence at (5) Cornell

A quick first period with few whistles was capped off by a goal from Rory Guilday to put Cornell up 1-0 and they did not look back from there. Ashley Messier, Gabbie Rud and Katie Chan each scored in the second to extend the lead to 4-0. McKenna VanGelder made it 5-0 midway through the third and Messier’s empty-netter secured the 6-0 win. Annelis Bergmann earned the 20-save shutout.

(9) Clarkson at (5) Cornell

Clarkson took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to a gorgeous goal by Sena Catterall, who wove through traffic to put the Golden Knights ahead. Cornell managed just four shots on goal in the second, but Rory Guilday’s one-timer on the power play found the back of the net late in the second to tie the game 1-1. With six minutes left in the third, Gabbie Rub put the puck in off Holly Gruber’s back to give Cornell the lead and eventual win. The Big Red now have a 1.5 point lead atop the ECAC.

(8) Penn State at Robert Morris

Katelyn Roberts scored twice while Stella Retrum, McKenna Walsh and Tessa Janecke each added a goal to lead Penn State to a 5-0 win on Saturday. With the assist on Walsh’s goal, Lyndie Lobdell became the Penn State career points leader for a defender. In the second game, Abby Stonehouse opened the scoring on the power play to put PSU up 1-0. Early in the second, Nicole Hall’s shot from the slot doubled the lead to 2-0. Robert Morris quickly responded as Janelle Evans tipped in a puck in front of the net to cut the lead to 2-1. Brianna Brooks tipped in a goal of her own on the power play midway through the game to push Penn State’s lead to 3-1. Emma Goding’s shot from the point on the power play once again cut the lead for Robert Morris, making it 3-2 at the second intermission. Tessa Janecke’s short-hander early in the third was a bit of back breaker, stealing the momentum to put the Nittany Lions up 4-2. Leah Stecker’s shot from the blue line on the power play secured the 5-2 win and weekend sweep for Penn State.

Harvard at (10) Quinnipiac

The teams spent nearly half the game skating carefully and figuring each other out. Quinnipiac led in shots 9-4 after one. With under four to play, Maya Labad finally opened the scoring, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 lead on a shot from the far faceoff dot. Kendall Cooper’s shot from distance doubled the lead late. Sophie Enley’s goal midway through the third put Harvard on the board but they couldn’t put together a comeback and Quinnipiac took the 2-1 win.

Dartmouth at (10) Quinnipiac

Maddy Samoskevich tallied her first career multi-goal game, scoring a one-timer in the first and putting back a rebound in the third to lead Quinnipiac to a 3-0 win. Kathryn Stockdale’s empty-netter rounded out the scoring.



(11) St. Cloud State at St. Thomas

Sofianna Sunderlin had two goals and an assist, Alice Sauriol had a goal and two assists and goalie Sanni Ahola earned the win to become the program’s all-time leader in goaltender wins with 35 as St. Cloud State won the first night of a home and home series with St. Thomas. Sundelin scored in the first to make it 1-0 for SCSU. Sauriol and Breja Parent scored in the second to make it 3-0 before Chloe Boreen’s power play goal got St. Thomas on the board with about three minutes left in the second to make it 3-1. Laura Zimmerman quickly responded for the Huskies to extend the lead to 4-1. Sundelin’s second came a minute into the third to extend it to 5-1. Ella Boerger’s power play goal added one more for the Tommies, but SCSU ultimately took the 5-2 win. In St. Thomas on Saturday, the Tommies’ defense stepped out. Despite being outshot 33-8 over the course of the game, St. Thomas took a 2-1 OT win. The teams played nearly 40 minutes of scoreless hockey before Boerger’s power play goal with just more than three minutes left in the second opened the scoring. St. Cloud evened the game with about seven to play with a goal from Sundelin that would eventually force overtime. Just 36 seconds into the extra frame, Lauren Stenslie carried the puck through the slot and shot across her body to the far post to earn St. Thomas the overtime win.

(12) Boston College at Boston University

BC got off to a quick start as Abby Newhook and Gaby Roy executed a perfect two-on-one breakaway to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Lilli Welcke tied it for BU midway through the frame as she dragged the puck through the high slot before sniping a goal from the top of the far circle. Kaileigh Quigg gave the Terriers their first lead early in the 2nd, to make it 2-1. After digging the puck out along the boards, BC tied the game as Kate Ham found the back of the net. As the game was winding down, the Terriers pressed forward and Kate Riley was able to tap in a loose puck in the crease to give BU the 3-2 lead and eventual win.



(12) Boston College at Merrimack

The Warriors came out firing, pushing BC back on their heels from the opening whistle. Sage Babey scored just three minutes into the game to set the tone for the Warriors. Maria Lindberg found the puck in some chaos in front of the net to extend the lead to 2-0 a few minutes later. Just 22 seconds after that, Natalie Nemes picked off a pass as BC tried to exit the zone. She Michaela Littlewood, whose backhander was stopped, but the rebound fell to the slot where Nemes was able to put it back and extend the lead to 3-0. Katie Pyne got the Eagles on the board midway through the first to send the teams to the locker rooms with Merrimack up 3-1. Julia Pellerin’s goal early in the second cut the lead even closer for Boston College, but Merrimack pushed back. Chloe Goofers put back a rebound to extend the lead to 4-2. Pellerin scored late in the third to make it a 4-3 game and the Eagles tried to pull the goalie for an extra skater, but Merrimack kept the pressure on, preventing the switch and eventually forcing a turnover that Littlewood buried to secure the 5-3 win.

Dartmouth at (13) Princeton

Bridget Pringle’s tap-in had Dartmouth up 1-0 after the first period. Midway through the second, Emerson O’Leary unleashed a writster on the power play that was blocked, but fell to Khristina Khramtsov at the net front and she put it away to tie the game 1-1. With about three to play in the second, Shae Messner took advantage of some chaos at the net front to sneak the puck in and give Dartmouth the 2-1 lead. With about seven left in regulation, Issy Wunder saw the path through the slot wide open and jumped up to get a pass from Mackenzie Alexander that she roofed as she was falling to tie the game 2-2 and eventually force overtime. In the extra frame, Sarah Paul pulled off a 360 pass to drop the puck to a crashing O’Leary, whose shot went through the goalie and into the net to give Princeton the 3-2 OT win.

Harvard at (13) Princeton

Jennifer Olnowich earned her second shutout of the season while Mackenzie Alexander and Issy Wunder scored early before the Princeton defense shut down any offensive attempts by Harvard and the Tigers took the 2-0 win.

Vermont at (14) Northeastern

This game was full of drama. A back and forth first period led to no scoring. In the second, Vermont thought they’d scored on the power play, but were assessed a goalie interference penalty instead and the score remained 0-0. Northeastern outshot Vermont 27-14, including 15-3 in the second, but Sydney Correa was strong in net and the Catamounts made 21 blocks in the game. Midway through the third, while Northeastern was on the power play Ashley Kokavec picked off the puck in the neutral zone and fed Lara Beecher, who fed it back across the ice and Beecher skated backwards into space and unleashed a wrister to put Vermont up 1-0. Despite a late push, Northeastern couldn’t find an equalizer and Kokavec’s shorty stood as the game-winner in the Catamounts 1-0 victory.

(14) Northeastern at (15) Connecticut

After a scoreless first period, Northeastern scored first on a redirect in front of the net by Skylar Irving. UConn responded late in the second as Jada Habisch went the length of the ice to tie the game 1-1. Ava Rinker’s power play goal on a shot from the point gave Connecticut the 2-1 lead. Just two minutes later after some good puck movement put UConn on their heels, Lily Shannon scored to tie the game 2-2. Two minutes after that, the Huskies took a puck from a center ice faceoff and Shannon found Jaden Bogden at the back post to put Northeastern up 3-2. With under eight to play, Habisch scored again, this time on the power play with a shot from the slot to tie the game 3-3 and eventually force overtime. A major penalty on Connecticut at the end of regulation gave Northeastern a 4-on-3 advantage in the extra frame and Tuva Kandell’s first touch off the bench found the back of the net to give Northeastern the win.

(15) Connecticut at Merrimack

After a scoreless first, freshman Sadie Hotles scored her first career goal to give UConn the 1-0 lead. Jada Habisch extended that lead with just two seconds left on the clock in the second to make it 2-0. Alex Ferguson got Merrimack on the board late in the third to cut the lead to 2-1, but Claire Murdoch’s empty-netter secured the the 3-1 win for the Huskies