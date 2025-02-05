This Week in CCHA Hockey: Bowling Green taking upward trend, Falcons getting points as team simply ‘worrying about us’

Bowling Green picked the best time to be playing its best hockey.

Since being swept in their road series against Minnesota State on Dec. 6-7 in Mankato, Minn., the Falcons have turned the corner. They’ve lost just once in regulation since then (a 4-3 decision against Ferris State in Big Rapids in January) and have taken points from every single series since then.

It’s something that first-year coach Dennis Williams said he wanted to happen.

“I think what’s really important to understand for our group was that we had to get points every weekend, and we’ve been able to do that,” Williams said Monday, following their five-point weekend against Northern Michigan. “I think our guys have done a really nice job of, I always say, be happy, but never be satisfied. We’re just worrying about us. We’ve been able to come out and give our best effort, and so I’ve been really happy with our group, and happy the way we’re playing.”

The Falcons (now 14-9-4 overall and 10-6-4 in CCHA play) have played well enough in the second half of the season that they’ve pulled themselves up to fourth place in the CCHA standings–currently, they’re in position for home ice in the first round of the Mason Cup playoffs and they have an outside shot at a MacNaughton Cup title if other results go their way.

“I think everybody goes out at the beginning of the year with the same mindset. Everybody wants to win the league. Everybody wants to get home ice, but we’ve barely spoken about that as a team,” Williams said. “We just talk about the process of it, and the way we play will be a byproduct or an indication of what we do with our details and habits.

One thing the Falcons have been able to control of late: Keeping the puck out of the net. Senior goaltender Christian Stoever, since returning to the net midway through the season following an injury, has been one of the best netminders in college hockey. He’s 9-1-3 with the nation’s best save percentage (.948) and is in the top 10 nationally in goals against average (1.86). His only official loss in that span was an overtime game against Augustana in which the Falcons failed to score a goal to back him up and lost 1-0 in the 3-on-3.

“Christian has done a really nice job giving us an opportunity to win each night. And that’s what you need out of your goalies,” Williams said. “He’s been able to make the saves he’s supposed to make and mix in some of the big ones for our group, and he’s done just that.

“But we’ve been happy with both our goalies, both him and Cole Moore, and it’s great to see Christian back in his last year, playing the way he is right now, and giving us a chance. So we’re very fortunate to have two very capable goalies that we can depend and rely on. And obviously it’s nice to see Christian back playing to his caliber and to his level of hockey.”

That weekend against Augustana aside, BGSU has been getting some good offensive contributions to back their goaltenders up. In every other game since the start of 2025, the Falcons have scored at least three goals. Brody Waters currently leads the league with 14 goals, while Ryan O’Hara’s 23 points is No. 8 in the CCHA. Six other players have double-digit points, including sophomore Ben Doran, who plays on a line with Waters and O’Hara.

“Brody’s put together a really good string here, and it’s been an integral part of our power play, Right now, the line of Brody Waters, Ryan O’Hara and Ben Doran, has been playing together the last few weekends and have contributed five on five and on the power play,” Williams said. “But I think what’s really important is you’ve got to have depth. You’ve got to have multiple lines contributing. And I think what we’re still figuring out is what lines are going to gel and build together and contribute. As of right now, I’ve been really happy.”

The Falcons have three more league series remaining. This weekend they host St. Thomas. Then, following a bye week, they travel to Bemidji for two games against the Beavers before returning home to host Lake Superior State.

“It’s great to know that we’re in contention, maybe, to have home ice, but we also know there’s six games left,” Williams said. “You can go from where we are now to first, or to eighth. So I don’t know if we’re really in a position to really think anything different than what we control, and that’s all we’re really focusing on.”