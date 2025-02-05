Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 36 – Changes atop league standings, teams ready to clinch, Michigan’s feasibility study

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com recap last week’s contentious series between Ohio State and Minnesota and look at the games that made a change at the top of ECAC Hockey.

Boston University moved four points ahead of UConn atop the Hockey East standings with an overtime win over Northeastern on Tuesday, and the Terriers and UConn meet on Friday.

Michigan’s feasibility study was reported on this week by mlive.com, and Nicole and Todd share their thoughts on the results as well as answer a reader question about the impacts of NIL on women’s hockey transfers.

This week’s Bracketology has some changes, and we wrap up with a look ahead at this week’s games.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].