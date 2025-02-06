Gridiron Club of Greater Boston announces 26 semifinalists for 73rd Walter Brown Award as best American-born D-I college hockey player in New England

The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston has announced that 26 players are semifinalists for the 72nd Walter Brown Award, presented annually to the best American-born Division I college hockey player in New England.

The nation’s oldest nationally-recognized college hockey honor, the Walter Brown Award was established in 1953 by the members of the 1933 Massachusetts Rangers, the first American team ever to win the World Championship Tournament. Brown coached the Rangers to the title in Prague, Czechoslovakia, where the team defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime in the championship game.

Sixteen teams are represented in the slate of candidates that includes 19 forwards, three defensemen, and four goaltenders. Seventeen semifinalist nominees are from teams in Hockey East, five nominees are from ECAC Hockey and four are from Atlantic Hockey America. Boston College leads the way with four semifinalists, while Boston University, Brown, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Northeastern, and Quinnipiac each have two.

The 2024 winner was Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier.

The following is the complete list of the 2025 semifinalists with stats through Feb. 2, 2025.

Bentley: Junior goalie Connor Hasley (North Tonawanda, NY) 2.28 GAA, .912 save pct.

Boston College: Sophomore forward Gabe Perreault (Hinsdale, IL) 9-23-32; freshman forward James Hagens (Hauppauge, NY) 6-21-27; sophomore forward Ryan Leonard (Amherst, MA) 22-8-30; and sophomore goalie Jacob Fowler (Melbourne, FL) 1.63 GAA, .938 save pct.

Boston University: Junior forward Quinn Hutson (Chicago, IL) 15-15-30; freshman defenseman Cole Hutson (North Barrington, IL) 5-17-22; and freshman forward Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, MA) 15-7-22

Brown: Junior forward Ryan St. Louis (Old Greenwich, CT) 5-10-15; and sophomore goalie Lawton Zacher (Buffalo, NY) 2.17 GAA, .930 save pct.

Connecticut: Sophomore forward Jake Richard (Jacksonville, FL) 8-12-20; and sophomore forward Joey Muldowney (Lake View, NY) 13-12-25

Dartmouth: Sophomore defenseman C.J. Foley (Hanover, MA) 8-14-22.

Holy Cross: Senior forward Liam McLinskey (Pearl River, NY) 17-13-30.

Maine: Senior forward Harrison Scott (San Jose, CA) 15-13-28.

Massachusetts: Sophomore forward Jack Musa (Orange Park, FL) 10-12-22.

New Hampshire: Sophomore Ryan Conmy (Alexandria, VA) 12-11-23; and junior forward Cy LeClerc (Brentwood, NH) 6-13-19.

Northeastern: Junior forward Jack Williams (Biddeford, ME) 12-17-29; and junior forward Cam Lund (Bridgewater, MA) 11-15-26.

Providence: Graduate forward Logan Will (Ames, IA) 8-12-20.

Quinnipiac: Junior forward Jeremy Wilmer (Rockville Center, NY) 9-16-25; and sophomore goalie Dylan Silverstein (Los Angeles, CA) 2.22 GAA, .909 save pct.

Sacred Heart: Junior defenseman Mikey Adamson (Quincy, MA) 8-15-23.

Stonehill: Sophomore forward Anthony Galante (Morganville, NJ) 12-9-21.

Vermont: Freshman forward Max Strand (Roseau, MN) 7-13-20.

“This is a superb field of semifinalists. There’s plenty of hockey yet to be played, with almost six weeks remaining in the regular season, so we’ll be following them all very closely,” said committee chairman Tim Costello.

The Gridiron Club will announce the winner of the 73rd Walter Brown Award in the final week of March.