NCAA D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Game Picks – February 6, 2025

When the calendar turns to February, it is go time for college hockey! There are less than a handful of weekends remaining in the regular season and that means that playoff eligibility, seeding and home-ice berths are all on the line across conferences where there isn’t much of a gap between a lot of teams fighting for the same thing. That translates to some intense hockey games coming down the stretch because and wins and points mean so much. While a few teams have some gap in the standings, it isn’t time to rest on one’s laurels just yet as there are a lot of points still left, and nothing is locked in any conference in the east right now.

Last week my picks finished at an almost perfect 11-1-0 (.916) which is looking like playoff caliber performance at this point in the season. Overall, my season numbers are at 99-43-7 (.688) which only means I can’t let down now and expect that I will hit my season-long goal of a 70% success rate. Here are this week’s game picks for the east:

Thursday, February 6, 2024

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Salem State

The Vikings have proven to be a tough team to play against and especially at “The Rockett.” Lots of talented scorers to challenge the goaltenders and Tyler Stewart (UMD) and Landon Greatorex (SSU) are two of the best around this season. Overtime thriller for the home team – Salem State, 5-4

Worcester State v. Anna Maria

The Lancers are on a roll having won three in a row but face a red hot AmCat squad that still has designs on capturing the regular season title. Home ice is exactly where AMC wants to play and Matthew Gilbert and company chalk up another win to keep the positive momentum going – AMC, 4-3

Friday, February 7, 2024

Alvernia v. King’s

The Monarchs are certainly among the hottest teams in the MAC as they enter the weekend on a four-game win streak and aspirations of moving up in the standings. The Golden Wolves are not too far ahead in points to think this is an easy win and the home team shows why playing your best brand of hockey at this time of the year matters – King’s, 3-2

(5) Curry v. Wentworth

The Leopards knocked off Endicott last weekend, so confidence is high for the home team. Best way to lower the confidence is to shut the door on scoring and Curry has one of the best in Shane Soderwall in goal. Not an easy win but a win nonetheless for the Colonels – Curry, 3-1

Albertus Magnus v. Skidmore

The Falcons are coming off a huge home weekend where they knocked off Hobart but now move to the big sheet where a resurgent Thoroughbred squad is trying to get their game right for the post-season. Kaeden Patrick and company find just enough offense to earn the big win and NEHC points they need to move up – Skidmore, 3-2

St. Michael’s v. St. Anselm

The Hawks and Purple Knights are the two top teams in the conference so this one beyond the rivalry matters quite a bit for playoff positioning. Hunter Brackett has been a scoring machine for the home team while David Ciancio and Case Kantgias produce from the blueline for the visitors. Fun game to watch with the Hawks earning an OT win – St. Anselm, 4-3

Potsdam v. (14) Cortland

It maybe took a little longer than some might have expected to see the Red Dragons atop the SUNYAC standings but that is where they want to stay, and the Bears will find that out with the home team starting fast. Too much firepower for the home team that is still looking to establish their presence in front of the home crowd – Cortland, 6-3

Saturday, February 8, 2025

(2) Utica v. Chatham

The Cougars have made things very difficult for opposing teams on their home ice so the Pioneers best come to play for the full sixty minutes. Think things will be low-scoring here with special teams being the difference for the visitors – Utica, 3-2

Salve Regina v. Norwich

The Cadets win or lose in very low-scoring games and will need to find a bit more offense if they expect a “W” against the Seahawks. Joe Johnson and Clark Kerner show up large on the scoresheet in another one-goal game that goes the Cadets way on home ice – Norwich, 4-3

Williams v. (13) Trinity

The Ephs have found their game in recent weeks and sit in a logjam of teams desperately battling for every point in the standings. The Bantams are on home ice and still are within range of Hamilton if they can win out and get some help from another desperate team. Spencer Korona leads the way in a Bantam win – Trinity, 3-2

Stevenson v. Neumann

The Mustangs captured a big win over Wilkes last weekend and really want to keep the momentum going. Evan Beers and Liam McCanney will provide enough offense with Ford DeLoss backstopping another key MAC win – Stevenson, 4-3

Johnson & Wales v. (9) University of New England

The Wildcats have quietly moved into the last home playoff position but face a juggernaut on their home ice. Ryan Kuzmich and Drew Olivieri are too much for the visitors as a close game shifts late with a Nor’easters win – UNE, 4-1

No doubt there will be lots of scoreboard watching across the region as teams look to take care of their own business and hope to get some help elsewhere in the conference. Should be a lot of fun for fans everywhere – “Drop the Puck!”