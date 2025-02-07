Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association announces nine semifinalists for 2025 Women’s Goalie of the Year Award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced this year’s semifinalists for the Women’s Goalie of the Year Award.

Nine goalies from four NCAA Division I conferences have advanced from a watch list of 33 outstanding netminders. Voting was conducted by a national panel of coaches, administrators and media members.

Two of the semifinalists repeat from last year: Minnesota Duluth sophomore Ève Gascon and Colgate senior Hannah Murphy.

The class breakdown: two graduate students, one senior, two juniors, three sophomores and one freshman. There are four from the United States, three from Canada and one each from Denmark and Sweden.

Three finalists will be announced during the conference championships and the winner will be announced during this year’s NCAA Frozen Four in Minneapolis.

Semifinalists for the 2025 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

Annelies Bergmann, Cornell (ECAC Hockey)

(SO – Detroit, MI)

Tia Chan, UConn (Hockey East)

(SR – Hamilton, ON)

Katie DeSa, Penn State (Atlantic Hockey America)

(JR – Pawcatuck, CT)

Kaley Doyle, Quinnipiac (ECAC Hockey)

(GR – Livonia, MI)

Ève Gascon, Minnesota Duluth (WCHA)*

(SO – Mascouche, PQ)

Lisa Jönsson, Northeastern (Hockey East)

(FR – Stockholm, Sweden)

Ava McNaughton, Wisconsin (WCHA)

(SO – Seven Fields, PA)

Hannah Murphy, Colgate (ECAC Hockey)*

(GR — Bradford, ON)

Emma-Sofie Nordström, St. Lawrence (ECAC Hockey)

(JR – Herning, Denmark)

*2024 Semifinalist