FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Merrimack upsets No. 8 Boston University in OT; No. 13 Michigan topples No. 2 Michigan State; No. 1 Boston College beats New Hampshire; No. 4 Western Michigan blanks St. Cloud State; No. 5 Maine and No. 7 Providence tie

With a perfect center-crease feed from Zach Bookman, Caelan Fitzpatrick scored 20 seconds into overtime to give Merrimack a 2-1 win over No. 8 Boston University in Lawler Arena.

Trailing 1-0 on Jack Harvey’s goal at 13:24 in the first, Nick Pierre knotted the score for the Warriors just over four minutes later on the power play, assisted by Caden Cranston and Seamus Powell. Powell also had the second assist on Fitzpatrick’s game winner.

Max Lundgren stopped 24-of-25 in his sixth win of the season. In net for the Terriers, Mikhail Yegorov had 26 saves.

The win helps the seventh-place Warriors keep pace with other teams tightly packed into the middle of the Hockey East standings. The OT loss gives the Terriers a point, keeping them in third place behind No. 5 Maine and now six points under No. 1 Boston College.

No. 13 Michigan 2, No. 2 Michigan State 1

With 56 seconds remaining in regulation and the score tied 1-1, Garrett Schifsky tipped in Ethan Edwards’ shot from the blue line to put No. 13 Michigan ahead of No. 2 Michigan State, 2-1, in Munn Ice Arena.

The teams exchanged power-play goals in the first period, with Michigan State’s Karsen Dorwart giving the Spartans the 1-0 lead at 8:43 after taking a cross-crease pass from Isaac Howard.

Michigan answered at 11:09 when T.J. Hughes scored on a two-man advantage. Edwards had the first assist on that goal as well, and Michael Hage was the second assist on both Michigan goals.

The Spartans outshot the Wolverines 39-27, and Michigan’s Cameron Korpi stopped 38 of those Michigan State shots. Trey Augustine made 25 saves in net for the Spartans.

Schifsky also had the overtime game-winner for the Wolverines against Michigan State Jan. 17. Michigan leads this season series 2-1 as the teams meet again Saturday night for the Duel in the D, played annually in Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena.

No. 1 Boston College 4, New Hampshire 2

Down 2-1 early in the third period, No. 1 Boston College scored two quick goals and added another for a 4-2 come-from-behind road win over New Hampshire.

Lukas Gustafsson and Aram Minnetian led the Eagles with two assists each, Minnetian’s first helper of the night coming on Gentry Shamburger’s game-winning goal at 6:15 in the third.

With the game tied on second-period goals by New Hampshire’s Cy LeClerc and Boston College’s Gabe Perreault, Ryan Conmy gave the Wildcats at 2-1 lead at 2:04 in the third.

That lead lasted all of 21 seconds. Will Vote tied the score at 2:25 with Shamburger scoring four minutes later and Mike Posma adding the Eagles’ final goal at 12:17.

Jacob Fowler stopped 19 shots in his 19th win of the season. For the Wildcats, Jared Whale made 28 saves.

No. 4 Western Michigan 4, St. Cloud State 0

Tristan Lemyre junior broke a 17-game goal-scoring drought in style with his first career hat trick in No. 4 Western Michigan’s 4-0 home win over St. Cloud State.

Lemyre’s game-winning goal came 1:19 in the first period, a backhander from Grant Slukynsky.

Lemyre and Slukynsky connected again in the first to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead after one.

Zach Nehring scored at 15:31 in the third and Lemyre added his third goal, an empty netter, at 17:15.

This was also Lemyre’s first multi-goal game and the three goals give the junior transfer from Denver a career-high six for the season.

Cameron Rowe had 24 saves in his first shutout of the season, the ninth of his career. In net for St. Cloud, Gavin Enright stopped 30-of-34.

No. 5 Maine 3, No. 7 Providence 3

When No. 7 Providence scored, No. 5 Maine answered every single time, resulting in a back-and-forth tie game in Schneider Arena.

Graham Gamache and Hudson Malinoski each had a goal and two assists for the Friars and Taylor Makar had two goals for the Black Bears, including the goal that sent the game to overtime at 17:56 in the third.

2️⃣ goals from Taylor Makar and 2️⃣9️⃣ saves from Albin Boija 🎥 📝: https://t.co/yILwIVVjtw pic.twitter.com/2fC3fImJFr — Maine Men’s Ice Hockey (@MaineIceHockey) February 8, 2025

Albin Boija had 23 saves for the the Black Bears. Philip Svedebäck had 21 for the Friars, including seven in the five-minute overtime.

Maine won the extra point in the shootout.

No. 6 Denver 5, No. 12 Arizona State 4 (OT)

Aidan Thompson had two goals for No. 6 Denver, including the overtime winner from Zeev Buium and Sam Harris, as the Pioneers down No. 12 Arizona State in Mullett Arena.

Thompson with the dagger for @DU_Hockey! 🙌 The @NHLBlackhawks draft pick snipes the OT winner with his 2nd goal of the night! 🚀 📺: @CBSSportsNet #NCHChockey // #GoPios pic.twitter.com/DDJodXfv00 — The NCHC (@TheNCHC) February 8, 2025

The game was tied at the end of every period. With the Sun Devils trailing 4-3 in the final minute of regulation, Bennett Schimek scored to knot the game from Artem Shlaine and Noah Beck at 19:12.

Denver’s Matt Davis stopped 23 in the win. For Arizona State, Luke Pavicich made 29 saves.

Penn State 2, No. 19 Wisconsin 0

Reese Laubach scored from Aiden Fink and Tyler Paquette at 3:10 in the first and Fink added an empty-net goal in Penn State’s 2-0 road win over No. 19 Wisconsin

Arsenii Sergeev had 25 saves in his third shutout of his last 10 games, all played since returning from an injury Jan. 3.

SLAMMED THE DOOR SHUT!! 😤😤 Arsenii Sergeev sets a new Penn State single-season record with his 4⃣th shutout of the year!!#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/9d5YHN7Ado — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) February 8, 2025

The shutout was Sergeev’s fourth of the season, the fifth of his career.

Wisconsin’s Tommy Scarfone stopped 24-of-25 in the loss.

Quinnipiac 6, St. Lawrence 1

Mason Marcellus led the Bobcats with two goals and two assists, including a helper on Chris Pelosi’s game winner, in Quinnipiac’s definitive home win over St. Lawrence.

Marcellus gave the Bobcats a fast start, scoring just 1:08 in the game. Pelosi’s only marker of the game came at 4:29, and Quinnipiac led 3-0 by 7:22 in the first when Aaron Schwartz scored from Marcellus.

https://www.twitter.com/QU_MIH/status/1888016497408196753

Will Arquiett had the sole goal of the night for the Saints at 18:10 in the third.

In the win for the Bobcats, Matej Marinov stopped 15-of-16, and Noah Altman played out the final 1:50 of the game in the Quinnipiac net.

Mason Kucenski had the loss for St. Lawrence with those first three goals on four shots. In relief, Dominic Basse stopped 23-of-26.

Holy Cross 9, RIT 2

John Gelatt scored four times — twice on the power play, including the game winner — and Holy Cross went 5-for-12 with the man advantage in the Crusaders’ 9-2 road win over RIT.

Holy Cross had a 3-0 lead before this game was 10 minutes old. Gelatt scored his first of the night at 2:19 followed by Liam McLinskey’s goal at 5:17, both even strength. Gelatt’s second marker — his first of the night on the power play — at 9:04 was also the game-winning goal.

The Crusaders led 7-1 after the first period, the last three of those goals scored on a single major power play between 17:25 and 19:20.

All told, RIT had 14 penalties for 66 minutes, Holy Cross had five for 26. Twelve Crusaders recorded points.

Jakub Krbecek earns the loss for the Tigers after surrendering the first seven goals. For the Crusaders, Thomas Gale had 18 saves through two periods and the win.

The teams meet again Saturday at 5:00 p.m.