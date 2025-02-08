Hockey Commissioners Association hands out six monthly men’s honors for Jan. 2025, including three co-players of the month

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its men’s hockey monthly award winners for Jan. 2025.

The three co-players of the month are Army West Point sophomore defenseman Mac Gadowsky, Arizona State senior forward Ryan Kirwan and Minnesota junior forward Jimmy Snuggerud, rookie of the month is Michigan Tech goaltender Ryan Manzella, and co-goaltenders of the month are Augustana sophomore Josh Kotai and UConn junior Tyler Muszelik.

Gadowsky led all NCAA blueliners with 8-8-16 in a month in which the Cadets went 6-1 in Atlantic Hockey play.

Kirwan went 11-6-17 in nine games and added a plus-9 to his stat line as ASU rose in the national rankings.

Snuggerud also posted 11-6-17, becoming the third player in team history to begin a career with three straight 20-goal seasons.

Manzella was 5-0-0 in six games played, putting up 1.23 GAA and a .950 save percentage. Had three shutouts in five starts.

A main reason Augustana moved up in the rankings in January, Kotai went 5-0-2 with a 1.39 GAA and a .958 save percentage.

Muszelik posted numbers of 1.38 and .951 in an undefeated January (4-0-1), including wins vs. Maine, New Hampshire and Quinnipiac.