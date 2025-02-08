Minnesota’s Murphy, Northeastern’s Jönsson, Penn State’s DeSa, Cornell’s Bergmann collect Jan. 2025 monthly awards from Hockey Commissioners Association

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its women’s hockey monthly award winners for Jan. 2025.

Player of the month is Minnesota senior forward Abbey Murphy, rookie of the month is Northeastern goalie Lisa Jönsson, and co-goaltenders of the month are Penn State junior Katie DeSa and Cornell sophomore Annelies Bergmann.

Murphy had 18 points (8-10-18) in leading the Gophers to a 9-1-0 record. She is third in NCAA this year with 1.72 PPG.

Another strong month for Jönsson as she went 7-2-0 with a GAA of 1.23, a save percentage of .949 and three shutouts.

DeSa had a phenomenal month: .957 percentage, 1.00 GAA and a 9-0-0 record (including a win at No. 3 Minnesota).

Playing ranked opponents in seven of 10 games, Bergmann went 7-1-2, .946, 1.23, with two shutouts (vs. Clarkson and St. Lawrence).