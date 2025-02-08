SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Overtime games galore as No. 12 Arizona State edges No. 6 Denver, No. 5 Maine downs No. 7 Providence, No. 11 UConn defeats No. 10 UMass Lowell, Clarkson outlasts No. 14 Quinnipiac; No. 2 Michigan State tops No. 13 Michigan

Bennett Schimek’s goal at 13:44 of the third period tied the game 5-5 and then Schimek won it at 1:26 of overtime as No. 12 Arizona State defeated No. 6 Denver 6-5 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Lukas Sillinger also scored twice for the Sun Devils, while Kyle Smolen and Ryan Kirwan added goals.

Ty Jackson and Cruz Lucius each recorded two assists for ASU and goalie Luke Pavicich made four saves in relief to get the win in goal. Gibson Homer made 24 saves for the Sun Devils through 51:58.

Sam Harris scored three goals for the Pioneers, Jack Devine had three assists, and Aidan Thompson and Kieran Cebrian also scored. Zeev Buium contributed two assists.

Denver goaltender Matt Davis finished with 49 saves.

No. 2 Michigan State 6, No. 13 Michigan 1

From Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Joey Larson recorded a goal and two assists to lead Michigan State past Michigan 6-1 in the annual “Duel in the D” game.

Isaac Howard, Shane Vansaghi and Gavin O’Connell each added a goal and an assist, and Tiernan Shoudy and Mikey DeAngelo scored one apiece.

What a rip by Shoudy! Assists go to West and Augustine – the third of the season for both. pic.twitter.com/jNPmrWGZ4z — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) February 9, 2025

Trey Augustine made 17 saves in goal and also drew an assist on Shoudy’s goal.

For the Wolverines, Tyler Duke scored and goaltender Cameron Korpi stopped 34 shots.

No. 4 Western Michigan 6, St. Cloud State 1

Brian Kramer and Grant Slukynsky each had a goal and an assist to help Western Michigan to a 6-1 win over St. Cloud State at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Joona Väisänen added two assists, while Tim Washe, Owen Michaels, Ty Henricks and Matteo Costantini also scored for the Broncos.

What a start! What an effort! 💪 Owen Michaels dives to put @WMUHockey in front early with an #NCHCTopPlay. It's his team-leading 14th goal of the season. 📺: https://t.co/ZyUdpPaF0J#NCHChockey // #BroncosReign pic.twitter.com/o7aE6dR11z — The NCHC (@TheNCHC) February 8, 2025

Western Michigan goaltender Hampton Slukynsky made 25 saves.

For the Huskies, Austin Burnevik scored and James Gray and Isak Posch combined on a 32-save effort between the pipes.

No. 5 Maine 1, No. 7 Providence 0 (OT)

Taylor Makar scored the only goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime to lead Maine to a 1-0 win over Providence from Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.

Black Bears goalie Albin Boija made 28 saves, while Friars netminder Philip Svedebäck stopped 19 shots.

No. 9 Ohio State 5, Notre Dame 1

After Danny Nelson opened the scoring for Notre Dame midway through the first period, Ohio State scored the next five to take a 5-1 win at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

🚀 GOAL! McBrayer goes bar down and puts the Buckeyes up 4-1. Hong with the first assist. 10:56 left | P3 pic.twitter.com/cEf8EiNMpW — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) February 9, 2025

Davis Burnside had a goal and two assists, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine a goal and an assist, and Sam Deckhut, Nathan McBrayer and William Smith each added goals for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State goalie Logan Terness made 41 saves.

Nicholas Kempf stopped 25 shots in net for the Fighting Irish.

No. 11 UConn 5, No. 10 UMass Lowell 4 (OT)

UConn’s Hudson Schandor tied the game 4-4 at 15:15 of the third period and then scored the overtime winner on a power play at 4:32 of extra time as the Huskies defeated UMass Lowell 5-4 at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

Schandor added two assists for a four-point game. Jake Richard and Viking Gustafsson Nyberg added two assists apiece.

O CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN 🫡🫡🫡 HUDSON SCHANDOR HAS ICE IN HIS VEINS🗣️❄️ pic.twitter.com/2ZBSthWRI2 — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) February 8, 2025

Joey Muldowney added a goal and an assist for UConn, while Ryan Tattle and Ethan Gardula also scored to back Callum Tung’s 33 saves in goal.

For the River Hawks, Dillan Bentley popped the hat trick and Connor Eddy added a goal as goalie Beni Halasz made 29 saves.

Clarkson 3, No. 14 Quinnipiac 2 (OT)

Tristan Sarsland scored 2:20 into overtime to lift Clarkson to a 3-2 win over Quinnipiac from the M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

🟢CLARKSON WINS🟡 Tristan Sarsland goes coast to coast and wins it in overtime to complete the weekend sweep for the Golden Knights!🧹 #letsgotech pic.twitter.com/SGlTEZgemM — Clarkson Men’s Hockey (@ClarksonMHockey) February 9, 2025

Ryan Bottrill and Ellis Rickswood also scored for the Golden Knights, Ryan Richardson chipped in two assists, and goaltender Ethan Langenegger turned aside 30 shots.

Chris Pelosi and Victor Czerneckianair scored for the Bobcats and Dylan Silverstein finished with 14 saves in goa.

No. 15 Minnesota State 2, No. 17 Augustana 1

All scoring came in the first period as Minnesota State edged Augustana 2-1 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.

Rhett Pitlick and Fin Williams scored for the Mavericks and goalie Alex Tracy made 28 saves.

Payton Matsui scored for the Vikings and Josh Kotai stopped 17 shots in goal.

No. 16 North Dakota 3, No. 20 Colorado College 1

Carter Wilkie registered a goal and an assist and TJ Semptimphelter finished with 24 saves as North Dakota defeated Colorado College 3-1 from the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Ben Strinden and Andrew Strathmann also scored for the Fighting Hawks.

Drew Montgomery tallied the lone Tigers goal and netminder Carsen Musser made 24 stops of his own.

Penn State 6, No. 19 Wisconsin 2

Reese Laubach scored two goals and Arsenii Sergeev made 39 saves in goal as Penn State scored four goals in the third period and defeated Wisconsin 6-2 from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Charlie Cerrato added a goal and two assists, Danny Dzhaniyev three assists, and Cade Christenson, Matt DiMarsico and Aiden Fink also found the back of the net for the Nittany Lions.

For the Badgers, Kyle Kukkonen and Ryland Mosley scored and Tommy Scarfone finished with 16 saves between the pipes.