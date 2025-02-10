Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.
Highlights include Minnesota State’s pivotal sweep over Augustana in the CCHA, Boston College extending its winning streak to nine games, and Western Michigan’s strong performance against St. Cloud State. Additional discussions cover Ohio State’s dominance over Notre Dame in the Big Ten, surprising developments in Atlantic Hockey, and potential Hobey Baker Award candidates such as Ryan Leonard, Isaac Howard, and others. The episode also delves into standout goaltenders for the Richter Award, emphasizing the importance of sufficient playing time for award consideration.
Times are approximate:
00:15 Introduction and sponsorship
00:36 Minnesota State in the CCHA
03:10 Boston College’s winning streak
05:37 Western Michigan’s strong performance
08:08 Ohio State’s surprise season
09:49 Penn State’s climb in the PairWise Rankings
12:47 Maine’s quiet rise in Hockey East
18:32 Atlantic Hockey shake-up
25:14 Hobey Baker and Richter frontrunners
37:48 Conclusion and sign-off
