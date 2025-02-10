Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

Highlights include Minnesota State’s pivotal sweep over Augustana in the CCHA, Boston College extending its winning streak to nine games, and Western Michigan’s strong performance against St. Cloud State. Additional discussions cover Ohio State’s dominance over Notre Dame in the Big Ten, surprising developments in Atlantic Hockey, and potential Hobey Baker Award candidates such as Ryan Leonard, Isaac Howard, and others. The episode also delves into standout goaltenders for the Richter Award, emphasizing the importance of sufficient playing time for award consideration.

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four, April 10 and 12 in St. Louis. Get your tickets now at ncaa.com/frozenfour

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction and sponsorship

00:36 Minnesota State in the CCHA

03:10 Boston College’s winning streak

05:37 Western Michigan’s strong performance

08:08 Ohio State’s surprise season

09:49 Penn State’s climb in the PairWise Rankings

12:47 Maine’s quiet rise in Hockey East

18:32 Atlantic Hockey shake-up

25:14 Hobey Baker and Richter frontrunners

37:48 Conclusion and sign-off