Boston College garners all 50 first-place votes to sit No. 1 in Feb. 10 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Boston College is again the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, collecting all 50 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Michigan State is again No. 2, while Western Michigan is up one to No. 3, Minnesota is down one to No. 4, and Maine holds steady at No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Feb. 10, 2025

Denver stays No. 6, Providence is again No. 7, Ohio State moves up one to No. 8, Boston University is down one to No. 9, and Arizona State enters the top 10, up two from last week.

UMass Lowell falls out of the top 10, sitting 13th in this week’s poll after a No. 10 ranking.

Previously unranked Penn State is 18th this week and Omaha comes in at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 12 others received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.