Union women’s hockey standout Friday tabbed winner of 2025 ECAC Hockey Mandi Schwartz Scholar-Athlete of the Year

ECAC Hockey has named Union defender Maren Friday the 2025 Mandi Schwartz Scholar-Athlete of the Year, honoring her for her excellence and leadership on the ice, in the classroom, and in the community.

The award is annually presented to an ECAC Hockey female student-athlete in honor of the late Mandi Schwartz, a Yale women’s hockey alum whose battle with cancer continues to inspire and empower the entire hockey community.

Friday is the first Union women’s student-athlete to win any major league award in the program’s history.

A senior at Union, Friday has been a standout both on the ice and in the classroom. As a mechanical engineering student, she has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA while leading her team to the most wins in its Division I history. Maren is a four-time Union scholar-athlete, recognized for her excellence in the classroom, community, and on the ice.

Her accomplishments on the ice are equally respected. She is a two-time recipient of the Union women’s hockey Hana Yamashita award, acknowledged for her outstanding competitiveness and exemplary work ethic.

Off the ice, Maren is the vice president of Pi Tau Sigma and tutors fellow engineering students. She also volunteers with Young Parents United, delivering food and gifts to families in need.

She is on track to join an exclusive list of Union Engineering students graduating with a 4.0 GPA in the spring.