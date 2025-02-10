Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap February 10, 2025

(3) Minnesota at (1) Wisconsin

Read the recap of the first game here. In the second game, the Badgers held a 13-3 shot advantage in the first, but the game was 0-0 at the first intermission. Wisconsin began to pull away early in the second. First Vivian Jungels scored her second of the weekend as she took advantage of open ice during four-on-four to make it 1-0. Just 45 seconds later, Kirsten Simms beat a defender five hole to extend the lead to 2-0. With the second assist on that goal Casey O’Brien reached 250 points for her career. Three minutes later, Lacey Eden hit a one-timer from the high slot on a pass from Simms on the power play to make it a 3-0 game. Emma Connor cut into the lead for Minnesota with a patient backhand that beat an outstretched Ava McNaughton to make it a 3-1 game before ten minutes had elapsed in the second. O’Brien tipped a pass on a Gopher power play late in the second and took off on her own, scoring a breakaway short-hander to extend the lead to 4-1. The Badgers added two goals in the final two minutes of the game as Claire Enright’s centering pass deflected into the net and Kelly Gorbatenko took a stretch pass in on a breakaway to secure the 6-1 win and season sweep for Wisconsin.

St. Thomas at (2) Ohio State

The Buckeyes outshot the Tommies 21-7 in the first, but it was Lauren Stenslie’s goal with under two to play that had St. Thomas up 1-0 at the first intermission. Maddy Clough’s power play goal two minutes into the second extended the Tommies’ lead to 2-0. Jocelyn Amos cut into the lead a few minutes later, but St. Thomas had the response as Chloe Boreen extended the lead to 3-1 heading into the third period. Riley Brengman pulled the Buckeyes within one a minute into the first on a coast-to-coast goal to make it 3-2. At the midpoint of the third, Keara Parkergave the Tommies a 4-2 lead. With under six minutes to play, Jenna Buglioni scored short-handed to cut the lead to 4-2. OSU pulled their goalie with 2:36 left on the clock and with just 29 seconds left on the clock, Amos scored to tie the game and force overtime. St. Thomas took a delay of game penalty, which carried over into overtime, putting Ohio State on a 4-on-3 advantage and Joy Dunne ended the game and OSU escaped with a 5-4 win. On Saturday, Ohio State came out firing as a first period power play goal from Amos and a goal a minute into the second from Makenna Webster had the Buckeyes up 2-0. Sadie Lindsay scored for the Tommies before the midpoint to cut the lead to one, but Kiara Zanon quickly responded and St. Thomas would not be able to slow OSU down. Dunne and Buglioni added goals before the end of the frame and Ohio State would go on to win 5-1.

(4) Colgate at Union

Mallory Mauracher put Union on the board early with a deflection to make it 1-0. Avery Pickering scored after a rebound to tie the game late in the second to tie it 1-1. It wasn’t until late in the third that Emma Pais scored on the power play to give Colgate the lead and they held on for the 2-1 win.

(4) Colgate at RPI

The Engineers had an answer for every Colgate goal on Saturday and then struck in overtime to earn an upset victory. Madeline Palumbo scored midway through the first to send the teams to the first intermission with the Raiders up 1-0. In the second, Meg Hildner’s late goal for RPI tied the game at 1-1. Elyssa Biederman put Colgate ahead 2-1 early in the third with a power play tally, but Ellie Kaiser had the answer for RPI to tie the game and force overtime. In the extra frame, Sophie Helgeson’s shot was blocked by Casey Borgiel, but it got hung up and Borgie lost track of the puck when it finally hit the ice. Natalie Tulchinsky picked it up and backhanded it into the net to win the game for RPI.

(5) Cornell at RPI

Despite Cornell out-shooting RPI 16-2 in the first, the teams went to the locker room tied 0-0. But the Big Red found their groove in the second as Piper Grober, Ashley Messier and Georgia Schiff each lit the lamp. Avi Adam added a goal in the third to close out the 4-0 win for Cornell.

(5) Cornell at Union

After not capitalizing on a power play in the first, Union struck with the extra attacker early in the second as Maddie Leaney gave the Garnet Chargers a 1-0 lead. With seven minutes left in the third, Mackenna VanGelder tied the game for the Big Red and a minute later Karel Prefontaine scored on a toe drag to give Cornell the 2-1 lead and eventual win.

(6) Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State

Friday was a Caitlin Kraemer showcase as the rookie scored a shorthander in the first and on the power play in the second to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 win. On Saturday, a five-goal second period powered UMD to a 6-0 win. Six different Bulldogs scored in the victory as Jenna Lawry, Olivia Wallin, Clara Van Wieren, Kraemer, Grace Sadura and Kamdyn Davis all lit the lamp for UMD.

(9) Quinnipiac at (7) St. Lawrence

Abby Hehl scored midway through the first with some quick reflexes on an awkward bound and that would be the only scoring until Kristina Bahl added an empty netter to make it 2-0. Laurence Frenette managed to claw one back for the Bobcats, but Quinnipiac ran out of time to complete a comeback and SLU took the 2-1 win.

(12) Princeton at (7) St. Lawrence

Abby Hustler scored twice on the power play to close out the game for St. Lawrence and earn her 150th career point. Tori Verbeek opened the scoring for the Saints in the first, but Princeton quickly replied as Sarah Paul and Mackenzie Alexander each lit the lamp to send the Tigers to the locker room with a 2-1 lead. From there, it was all Hustler, who scored on the advantage in the second and third, both assisted by Kristina Bahl and Claire Tyo, to give SLU the 3-2 win on their senior night.

Mercyhurst at (8) Penn State

Penn State won the first official AHA regular season title on Friday, their third in a row after winning the final two CHA regular season championships. It was a busy first period to start the weekend. The Nittany Lions had a hole to dig out of after Julia Schalin and Marielle Parks put Mercyhurst up 2-0 by the midpoint of the first. Maddy Christian pulled one back just 30 seconds later, but just two minutes later Jade Maisonneuve pulled one back for Mercyhurst to make it 3-1. Grace Outwater cut the lead to one before the frame ended, sending the teams to the locker room with the Lakers up 3-2. Abby Stonehouse found a loose puck in front in the second to tie the game for Penn State in the second. No one managed to break the tie in the third and the game headed to overtime. With just more than a minute to go, Lyndie Lobdell’s shot off the crossbar and in was initially called no goal, but after a review was called good, giving Penn State the 4-3 win and wrapping up the AHA title for them. Saturday’s game was the opposite, with a scoreless first period. Sofia Nuutinen opened the scoring for Mercyhurst on the wraparound to give the Lakers the 1-0 lead. Christian tied the game on a short-handed breakaway a few minutes later to tie the game 1-1. Midway through the second, Tessa Janecke stole the puck and took off on her own to give Penn State the 2-1 lead. Early in the third, Schalin scored with her own steal and breakaway to tie the game 2-2. Vanessa Upson tipped in the puck with about nine minutes to go in the third for what would prove to be the game-winner, giving Mercyhurst the 3-2 victory.

(9) Quinnipiac at (10) Clarkson

Jenna Goodwin went bar down on the power play midway through the first to open the scoring for Clarkson and put them up 1-0. Kahlen Lamarche responded for Quinnipiac to tie the game 1-1 at the first intermission. Nicole Gosling lit the lamp at the end of a rush for the Golden Knights to make it 2-1 Clarkson. Sena Catterall added an empty-netter to close out the 3-1 win.

(12) Princeton at (10) Clarkson

After a scoreless first, this game featured a busy second period. Clarkson jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second thanks to back-to-back power play goals on identical plays. In both, Haley Winn sent a pass from the goal line and first Rhea Hicks and then Sena Catterall pushed the puck past the goalie. Hannah Fetterolf closed the gap for the Tigers midway through the second and then Sarah Paul’s power play goal tied the game 2-2. No one could find the back of the net in the third or overtime and the game went to a shootout. Winn was the only player to score to give Clarkson the shootout win

(11) St. Cloud State at Minnesota State

SCSU jumped out to an early lead with a goal from Emma Gentry off a forced turnover by Taylor Larson to go up 1-0. That held into the second period, but Mankato’s Alexis Paddington scored on the power play to tie the game 1-1. Ninety seconds into the third, Marie Moran made good on a one-on-one, scoring through the five hole to make it 2-1. Alice Sauriol’s breakaway attempt a few minutes later was stopped, but she put back her own rebound and it bounced into the net to give St. Cloud the 3-1 lead and eventual win. Sofianna Sundelin put the Huskies up 1-0 on Saturday just eight minutes in, putting back her own rebound. Claire Vekich tied the game with four minutes left in the first and then Bella Shipley put Minnesota State up 2-1 four minutes into the second. Avery Farrell tipped in a shot midway through the third to tie the game and eventually force overtime. After no score in the extra frame, Minnesota State took the shootout when Taylor Otremba scored in the final round.

(13) Northeastern at Maine

Kiia Lahtinen earned a 33 save shutout to power Maine to a 2-0 win over the Huskies. Lily Fetch scored in the closing minutes of the second to give the Black Bears the 1-0 lead and Stephanie Jacob scored an empty-netter to ice the win.



Connecticut at (14) Boston University

The Huskies used a balanced offense, scoring once in each frame to take down Boston University and close the gap atop Hockey East to just one point. Brianna Ware redirected a shot on the power play to put UConn up 1-0 after one. In the second, Claire Murdoch extended the lead to 2-0 early, but BU cut it back to on before the end of the frame with a goal from Neely Nicholson. Jada Habisch’s short-handed goal midway through the third gave UConn some breathing room and they closed out the game to win 3-1.

Providence at (14) Boston University

Sydney Healey scored twice while Maeve Carey and Alex Law each scored once to lead BU to a come-from-behind win over Providence on Saturday. After a back and forth but scoreless first period, Reichen Kirchmair scored to put the Friars up 1-0 midway through the game. But the Terriers came alive in the third. Sydney Healey tied the game as she chipped in the puck eight minutes into the third. Less than two minutes later, Carey scored her first goal as a Terrier, lifting the puck into the net to make it 2-1. Alex Law’s short-handed breakaway goal sealed the 3-1 win for BU. Mari Pietersen made a career-high 36 saves in the win.

(15) Boston College at Vermont

Lara Beecher scored on the power play to open the scoring and put Vermont up 1-0 on Thursday, but Boston College took over from there, shutting down the Catamount offense and scoring seven unanswered goals to take the win. Gabby Roy’s power play goal late in the first tied the game and the Eagles scored four times in the second to break the game open. Jade Arnone, Olivia Maffeo, Katie Pyne and Molly Jordan each lit the lamp to make it 5-1 at the end of the second. Abby Newhook and Kate Ham’s goals in the third completed the 7-1 win. On Saturday, Oona Havana and Rose-Marie Brochu had a two-on-one breakaway 44 seconds into the game and Brochu waited out the goalie to find the twine and make it 1-0. The Eagles pushed back, scoring twice in a minute on goals from Ham and Lauren Glaser to give BC a 2-1 lead. Brochu repeated her early period magic in the second, scoring on a wraparound 42 seconds into the frame. Then Brochu and McKenzie Cerrato broke out on an odd-player rush and Cerrato scored what would prove to be the game-winner with about six to play in the second. Jane Gervais made 29 saves, including 12 in the third, to help Vermont to the 3-2 win.