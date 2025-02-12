This Week in ECAC Hockey: For Clarkson, last month of 2024-25 season means Golden Knights ‘control our own destiny’

The ride between Clarkson and Princeton is one of the longest bus trips in college hockey’s eastern conferences.

It covers more than 300 miles between its North Country and Southern New Jersey locations, and the distance from Potsdam, N.Y., to the Canadian border crossing in Ogdensburg is nearly equal to a Princetonian’s trip to Philadelphia. The distance separating Clarkson from Montreal compares to the short drive between the Trenton area and New York City, and nobody in northwestern New York is worrying about Bruce Springsteen’s experience with the Chicken Man blowing up on the Coast City Bus to Atlantic City.

Yet the ride between Clarkson and Princeton offered a key moment to the Golden Knights’ postseason hopes ahead of a five-point weekend. No, coach JF Houle didn’t offer a rousing pump-up speech akin to a Hollywood movie, nor did anyone from the program need to submit to a team-building exercise capable of drawing a roster together for a last rush to the postseason.

Instead, Clarkson used the 380-mile trek to New Jersey to simply go about its business, and after a five-point weekend ended with an overtime win over Quinnipiac, the Golden Knights are sitting in control of their own destiny as the cut line between ECAC Hockey’s first-round single-elimination games and the bye into the best-of-three quarterfinal series continues to operate on a razor-thin margin.

“Getting the first win on Friday is always a key to the weekend,” said Houle of the back-to-back wins. “I thought we played hard against Princeton. I like our offense in that game, and I thought we created a lot in the offensive zone. We brought a lot of pucks to the net, and our defense was solid in not giving Princeton too many chances. Then we played Quinnipiac, which is a really good team, and they gave us a tough time in many ways.

“They outshot us, they outchanced us, but we came up with a way to win, and for us, finding ways to win is important during [a year with] nights where we’ve played well and lost.”

Clarkson entered the weekend with a dwindling dark horse status against four points over the previous two weekends. A split with travel partner St. Lawrence didn’t hurt, but one point at home against Colgate and Cornell dropped the Golden Knights below the fourth-place line after a growth spurt sent the Raiders into the second place slot behind Quinnipiac.

Union, meanwhile, vaulted into third place after a five-point stretch over Yale and Brown, and Dartmouth, while stuck in neutral, remained one point ahead of a team that failed to sweep a weekend despite going 5-1 during the 2024 portion of the league slate.

Princeton and Quinnipiac offered no quarter after the long ride, but a 4-1 victory at Hobey Baker Rink kickstarted the Golden Knights with exactly the type of performance emblematic of a late-season push to fourth place. Surrendering an early goal and falling behind, 1-0, wasn’t ideal, but the four-goal push that started in the second period allowed Houle to see his team continuously pepper an opponent to the tune of 32 offensive shots on goal. A power play that offered better-than-average numbers scored one of its three opportunities, and a penalty kill still ranked among the nation’s elite slammed the door on Princeton’s three separate opportunities.

“We just kept grinding,” said Houle. “Even if we were down 1-0, we just kept grinding and playing the right way, and we hoped that we could get a goal by doing the right thing. That’s what we were able to get against Princeton, and after we got that goal, we continued to pound away [at the Tigers], which let us slowly take over. In the second and third, our puck possession was excellent, and we scored big goals to get ahead.”

Discovering – or rediscovering – that level of confidence surged the team for a game against Quinnipiac that began with Ryan Bottrill’s third goal of the season. Quickly losing the lead before the end of the period, the Golden Knights found a way to win by scoring halfway through the second period before digging their heels into a game against a more desperate opponent.

Perhaps most telling, the overtime win forced the Bobcats to surrender a loss that dropped them into the No. 15 spot in the Pairwise Rankings – a spot that will land on the outside of the bubble if they’re unable to win the ECAC postseason – while featuring nearly two dozen blocks against 32 shots on goal.

That number nearly doubled the number of shots taken by the Golden Knights, and indeed, their block numbers were larger than the offense generated. But Tristan Sarsland’s overtime goal beat netminder Dylan Silverstein by simply forcing a team to defend in the right spot while earning a second point on the night.

“We’ve been pretty solid on the road,” said Houle, “and finding ways to win in any shape – with the lead, without the lead, getting outshot, playing a shutdown role with a big lead – you just don’t want the other team to score. We’ve won games in different ways, and that’s important for a team heading into the playoffs to have the feel and knowledge that you can [win] in any shape or form. We needed to get our guys those experiences as we head into the playoffs.”

Ah yes, the playoffs.

It’s no secret that ECAC is heading towards one-bid status for the upcoming national tournament unless Quinnipiac tilts its Pairwise Ranking in a different direction, so gaining a first-round bye is even more imperative for teams seeking a trip to Lake Placid. The idea of losing a single game playoff is devastating, but the idea of not having a mathematical opportunity at the postseason if the wrong game plan runs into the wrong opponent ups the pressure associated with getting to a best-of-three series in the second round.

Beyond any other year, finishing fourth is critical to avoiding a potential upset, which this year would spell a disaster for good hockey teams without numerical landing spots.

Coupled with the parity of this year’s league, moving into fourth is even more important, and Clarkson, perhaps more than most teams, controls its own destiny for a shot at the Cleary Cup. Four of its six games are against teams situated in the top six spots in the league, and the other two opponents involve Harvard, which ousted Northeastern in the Beanpot consolation game, and Princeton, which has to make a return trip to the North Country.

The other games – Dartmouth, Colgate, Cornell, Quinnipiac – all rank within four points of the Golden Knights, who are just as close to first as sixth. Even seventh place is occupied by the Crimson, and one weekend’s worth of good work could easily change the entire postseason dynamic.

“We’re just going game by game,” Houle stressed. “I think our players are aware of [what’s at stake], so I don’t think we need to bring it up. We’re trying to take things game-by-game because we need to become better in every game. Whatever happens, happens. You get to control what you can control, and yes, we do control our own destiny, but our main focus has to be on getting better every week.”