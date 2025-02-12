Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 37 – First 2 conference champions crowned; final weekend for ECAC chase

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com dive into the races for conference titles on this week’s edition of the PodKaz. Penn State and Wisconsin wrapped up the Atlantic Hockey and WCHA championships, respectively, last week, and the ECAC Hockey title will be decided on the final weekend.

UConn narrowed Boston University’s lead in Hockey East, and St. Michael’s played spoiler against a NEWHA leader again.

This week’s look at Bracketology wonders about a potential site switch for Penn State at the bottom of the group of No. 2 seeds for the NCAA tournament.