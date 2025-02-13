NCAA D-II/III East men’s Ice Hockey Game Picks – February 13, 2025

The conference battles are so tight this year with virtually every game and all-important points on the line to determine playoff eligibility, final seeding, home-ice advantage, opening round byes and, of course, the regular season champion to name but a few. Not a lot of games left on the schedule but definitely an opportunity for teams to control what they can on the ice and play their best brand of hockey when it matters most.

Last week my picks finished at 7-3-1 (.682) which is one game less due to postponed Anna Maria game so will add that back in when game is re-scheduled. Overall, my season numbers now sit at 106-46-8 (.688) which is hovering close to my goal but not quite there, yet. Here are this week’s game picks for the east including some intriguing games between ranked opponents:

Thursday, February 13, 2024

Plymouth State v. Fitchburg State

The Panthers have been very good over the past few weeks while the Falcons have been struggling a bit and need points to move out of the mid-field in the MASCAC standings. Too much firepower for the visitors who take advantage of some special teams goals for the win – Plymouth State, 5-3

Rivier v. Westfield State

The Owls really want to move up the ladder in the standings and have to take advantage of their home ice against a Raiders team craving the upset. This one is screaming tie or overtime so I will go with a winner for the home team and its happy fans – Westfield State, 4-3

Friday, February 14, 2024

King’s v. Wilkes

The Colonels are looking to capture the regular season title and ensure that the conference tournament runs through their barn. The Monarchs will not be an easy out but the home team does eke out a one-goal win – Wilkes, 3-2

(15) Endicott v. (5) Curry

The Gulls need this one desperately if they have visions of moving up into one of the top two spots in the CNE standings. This will be a regular season instant classic with the home team riding Shane Soderwall’s netminding skills into a playoff-style win – Curry, 2-1

Elmira v. Norwich

The two teams are embroiled in the battle for a home-ice playoff position and of course wins over the competition help with tiebreaker scenarios. Cadets always are tough in Kreitzberg Arena and the Soaring Eagles struggled last week on the road so look for more of the same from both teams – Norwich, 3-2

Assumption v. St. Michael’s

The Greyhounds have had difficult second half of the season and the Purple Knights need to win if they want the second bye spot in the NE-10 playoff picture. Home team definitely has more to play for and that is motivation enough for a one-goal win over the defending conference champions – St. Michael’s, 4-3

(14) Cortland v. Oswego

This will be the third meeting for these clubs in a month and all at different locations with the Lakers winning a neutral site contest and Cortland winning on home ice. This one is for some key points and potentially first place in the SUNYAC. Ironically the Red Dragons have been a better away team and they get the big win over a determined Lakers squad – Cortland, 6-3

Saturday, February 15, 2025

(2) Utica v. (4) Geneseo

The first series of the year went Geneseo’s way on home ice and this back-end of a home-and-home will find the Knights needing the “W” in the battle for the top spot in the UCHC before the final weekend of conference play. Zach Purcell has been on fire a d figures prominently in the outcome at “The Ira”– Geneseo, 4-3

Fredonia v. Plattsburgh

The Cardinals have very much been up and down this season overall and really need the regulation win over the Blue Devils to get their game rending towards playoff-ready. This one will play like a track meet with lots of action at both ends of the ice and a happy home crowd leaving with the one-goal win – Plattsburgh, 4-3

(13) Trinity v. Colby

The Bantams have closed the gap on league leading Hamilton and have found ways to win some tight games recently. The Mules are currently in a home-ice playoff spot but try as they may, find the visitors and Devon Bobak tough to score enough on to win – Trinity, 3-2

(5) Curry v. (9) University of New England

The Colonels may not have enough in the tank after Friday’s matchup with Endicott and the Nor’easters will look to pressure early and often in game two of the weekend among the top three teams. Know this one will be tight and look for a Kuzmich/Olivieri combination to decide the contest late for the home team – UNE, 4-3

Lebanon Valley v. Stevenson

The Mustangs aren’t likely to catch Wilkes, but every game and string of wins together gets them playoff ready for what is to come in just a couple of weeks. Can’t take the Flying Dutchmen lightly and the home team makes sure they don’t let down and allow any rally – Stevenson, 4-1

It will be fun to see how much if anything gets wrapped up this weekend relative to playoff seeding or conference regular season titles. Win your game and then see where the chips fall – “Drop the Puck!”