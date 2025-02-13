Schedules, formats for 2025 National Collegiate women’s hockey postseason tournaments

The five conferences in National Collegiate women’s hockey have five different setups for their postseason tournaments.

It can be confusing to remember which league starts its tournament when and how many games they play. Here’s a look at the format and schedule for each of those and the NCAA tournament.

Atlantic Hockey America

Byes: The top two of six teams earn byes to the semifinals.

Quarterfinals: Single game Feb. 22; sixth seed at third seed, fifth seed at fourth seed.

Semifinals: Best-of-three series Feb. 28-March 2; lowest remaining seed at first seed, second-lowest remaining seed at second seed.

Championship: Single game March 8; hosted by higher seed.

ECAC Hockey

Byes: The top four of 12 teams earn byes to the quarterfinals.

Opening round: Single game Feb. 21 or 22; 12th seed at fifth seed, 11th seed at sixth seed, 10th seed at fifth seed, ninth seed at eighth seed (all on ESPN+).

Quarterfinals: Best-of-three series Feb. 28-March 2; lowest remaining seed at first seed, second-lowest remaining seed at second seed, third-lowest remaining seed at third seed, fourth-lowest remaining seed at fourth seed (all on ESPN+).

Semifinals, championship: Single games hosted by the highest remaining seed March 7-8; semifinals are lowest remaining seed vs. highest remaining seed, second-lowest remaining seed vs. second-highest remaining seed (all on ESPN+).

Hockey East

Byes: Top six of 10 teams earn byes to the quarterfinals.

Opening round: Single game Feb. 26; 10th seed at seventh seed, ninth seed at eighth seed.

Quarterfinals: Single game Feb. 28 or March 1; lowest remaining seed at first seed, second-lowest remaining seed at second seed, seventh seed at third seed, fifth seed at fourth seed.

Semifinals: Single game March 5; lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed.

Championship: Single game March 8 at UConn (ESPNU).

NEWHA

Byes: None.

Quarterfinals: Best-of-three series Feb. 28-March 2; eighth seed at first seed, seventh seed at second seed, sixth seed at third seed, fifth seed at fourth seed.

Semifinals: Single game March 5; lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed.

Championship: Single game March 8 at highest remaining seed.

WCHA

Byes: None.

Quarterfinals: Best-of-three series Feb. 28-March 2; eighth seed at first seed, seventh seed at second seed, sixth seed at third seed, fifth seed at fourth seed (all on B1G+).

Semifinals, championship (Final Faceoff): Single games March 7-8 at Minnesota Duluth; semifinals are lowest remaining seed vs. highest remaining seed, second-lowest remaining seed vs. second-highest remaining seed (all on B1G+).

NCAA tournament selection show

Sunday, March 9, 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPNU).

NCAA tournament

Full details, bracket on the NCAA tournament page

Qualifying teams: 11, including postseason tournament champions from Atlantic Hockey America, ECAC Hockey, Hockey East, NEWHA and WCHA as automatic qualifiers and the top six teams in the PairWise Rankings that aren’t already in the field.

Format: The top four overall seeds are No. 1 seeds and will host regional finals. The next four overall seeds are No. 2 seeds. The remaining three teams are No. 3 seeds. The No. 4 overall seed will play the No. 5 overall seed. The bottom three No. 2 seeds will play the three No. 3 seeds in the regional semifinals. All rounds are single elimination. There is no reseeding.

Regional semifinals: March 13 or 14 at campus sites of the top three seeds (ESPN+). The three winners advance to the regional finals against the team hosting the regional.

Regional finals: March 15 or 16 at campus sites of top four seeds (ESPN+).

Frozen Four: Semifinals March 21 (ESPN+), championship March 23 (ESPNU) at Ridder Arena, Minneapolis.