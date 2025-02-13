Ten goaltenders chosen semifinalists for 2025 Mike Richter Award as top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the semifinalists for this year’s Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014.

Ten goaltenders have been chosen by a panel of voters from across the hockey community. The panel includes coaches from each conference as well as members of the national media, professional scouts and representatives of USA Hockey.

Semifinalists for the 2025 Mike Richter Award

Trey Augustine, Michigan State (Big Ten) *

(SO – South Lyon, MI)

Albin Boija, Maine (Hockey East)

(SO – Sundsvall, Sweden)

Matt Davis, Denver (NCHC)

(SR – Calgary, AB)

Jacob Fowler, Boston College (Hockey East) *

(SO – Melbourne, FL)

Thomas Gale, Holy Cross (Atlantic Hockey)

(SR – Kirkland, PQ)

Josh Kotai, Augustana (CCHA)

(SO – Abbotsford, BC)

Simon Latkoczy, Omaha (NCHC)

(JR – Trencin, Slovakia)

Cameron Rowe, Western Michigan (NCHC)

(GR – Wilmette, IL)

Alex Tracy, Minnesota State (CCHA)

(JR – Chicago, IL)

Lawton Zacher, Brown (ECAC Hockey)

(SO – Buffalo, NY)

*2024 semifinalist

Three finalists will be announced in early March and the winner of this year’s Mike Richter Award will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Louis.

Past Richter Award Recipients

2014 – Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell

2015 – Zane McIntyre, North Dakota

2016 – Thatcher Demko, Boston College

2017 – Tanner Jaillet, Denver

2018 – Cale Morris, Notre Dame

2019 – Cayden Primeau, Northeastern

2020 – Jeremy Swayman, Maine

2021 – Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota

2022 – Devon Levi, Northeastern

2023 – Devon Levi, Northeastern

2024 – Kyle McClellan, Wisconsin