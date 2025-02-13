Ten goaltenders chosen semifinalists for 2025 Mike Richter Award as top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the semifinalists for this year’s Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014.
Ten goaltenders have been chosen by a panel of voters from across the hockey community. The panel includes coaches from each conference as well as members of the national media, professional scouts and representatives of USA Hockey.
Semifinalists for the 2025 Mike Richter Award
Trey Augustine, Michigan State (Big Ten) *
(SO – South Lyon, MI)
Albin Boija, Maine (Hockey East)
(SO – Sundsvall, Sweden)
Matt Davis, Denver (NCHC)
(SR – Calgary, AB)
Jacob Fowler, Boston College (Hockey East) *
(SO – Melbourne, FL)
Thomas Gale, Holy Cross (Atlantic Hockey)
(SR – Kirkland, PQ)
Josh Kotai, Augustana (CCHA)
(SO – Abbotsford, BC)
Simon Latkoczy, Omaha (NCHC)
(JR – Trencin, Slovakia)
Cameron Rowe, Western Michigan (NCHC)
(GR – Wilmette, IL)
Alex Tracy, Minnesota State (CCHA)
(JR – Chicago, IL)
Lawton Zacher, Brown (ECAC Hockey)
(SO – Buffalo, NY)
*2024 semifinalist
Three finalists will be announced in early March and the winner of this year’s Mike Richter Award will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Louis.
Past Richter Award Recipients
2014 – Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell
2015 – Zane McIntyre, North Dakota
2016 – Thatcher Demko, Boston College
2017 – Tanner Jaillet, Denver
2018 – Cale Morris, Notre Dame
2019 – Cayden Primeau, Northeastern
2020 – Jeremy Swayman, Maine
2021 – Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota
2022 – Devon Levi, Northeastern
2023 – Devon Levi, Northeastern
2024 – Kyle McClellan, Wisconsin