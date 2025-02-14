FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: UMass stuns No. 1 Boston College, W. Michigan and Michigan win in OT, Maine beats UNH in a shootout, Denver blanks North Dakota

Jack Musa, Cole O’Hara and Kenny Connors scored for Massachusetts as the No. 16 Minutemen stunned top-ranked Boston College 3-2 in a Hockey East battle before a crowd of 6,608 Friday night at Silvo O. Conte Forum.

Musa also recorded an assist in the win.

UMass goalie Michael Hrabal made 37 saves.

“(Hrabal) played outstanding,” UMass coach Greg Carvel said. “I challenged him before the game. I said, ‘keep them to two or less, and we’ll score three’. And that’s how it played out.”

The two teams go at it again Saturday night in Amherst, Mass.

No. 3 Western Michigan 5, No. 20 Omaha 4 (OT)

Joona Väisänen scored just over a minute into overtime to lift No. 3 Western Michigan to a 5-4 home win over No. 20 Omaha in a key NCHC battle.

It was Väisänen’s second goal of the night. Iiro Hakkarainen, Alex Bump, and Cam Knuble also scored for the Broncos. Jimmy Glynn scored twice for Omaha.

Cam Rowe made 23 saves for Western Michigan. The series resumes tonight in Kalamazoo, Mich.

No. 12 Michigan 3, No. 4 Minnesota 2 (OT)

Ethan Edwards scored his fifth goal of the season at 3:23 of overtime and No. 12 Michigan got a 3-2 win over No. 4 Minnesota in B1G action Friday night at Yost Arena.

Tyler Duke had a pair of assists for the Gophers. Logan Stein and Cameron Korpi split time in net for the Wolverines and combined for 34 saves. Stein replaced an injured Korpi midway through the second.

There’s a rematch scheduled for Saturday night.

New Hampshire 1, No. 5 Maine 1 (OT)

Longtime rivals New Hampshire and Maine skated to a 1-1 tie Friday night at Alfond Arena. Maine won the shootout, 2-0, to earn the extra point in the Hockey East standings.

The teams went scoreless for two periods before trading goals in the third. Conor Lovett scored for UNH while Harrison Scott returned the favor for the Black Bears.

Goalie Jared Whale made 17 saves for the Wildcats, and Maine counterpart Albin Boija made 23.

The teams will conclude the two-game series in Orono on Saturday.

No. 6 Denver 4, No. 17 North Dakota 0

Jack Devine had two goals to lift No. 6 Denver to a 4-0 win on Friday night in NCHC action at Magness Arena.

Boston Buckberger and Kieran Cebrian also scored for Denver, which scored two goals apiece in the second and third periods to break a scoreless deadlock.

Matt Davis started in net for Denver and made saves. He was lifted due to injury in the third. Freddie Halyk took over and made six saves.

The two teams go at it again Saturday night.

No. 7 Providence 6, No. 9 Boston University 3

Six different scorers lit the lamp for Providence as the Friars earned a 6-3 win over recently crowned Beanpot champion No. 9 Boston University on Friday night at Schneider Arena in Hockey East action.

Trevor Connelly and Chase Yoder scored for Providence in the first period to stake the Friars to a 2-0 lead after one. Devin Kaplan twice scored for the Terriers — including a shorthanded goal — in the third period to cut Providence’s lead to 5-3, but Taige Harding added an empty netter to put the game on ice.

Philip Svedebäck had 30 saves for Providence. Round 2 of the series will be held Saturday night at Agganis Arena.

No. 8 Ohio State 4, Wisconsin 1

Riley Thompson scored a pair of goals and Logan Terness made 37 saves to help lift No. 8 Ohio State to a 4-1 win Friday in B1G action at Value City Arena.

Damien Carfagna set up two Buckeye goals late in the second. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine put the Buckeyes up 3-1 late in the third and Thompson sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

The teams will close the weekend and regular season series at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Columbus.

Duluth 3, No. 10 Arizona State 2 (OT)

Aaron Pionk broke a 2-2 tie midway through the overtime period as Minnesota Duluth upset No. 10 Arizona State in an NCHC battle Friday night.

Dominic James and Callum Arnott each scored power-play goals for the Bulldogs.

Klayton Knapp made 23 saves for Duluth. Another matchup between the two clubs is set for Saturday night.

Northeastern2, No. 13 UMass Lowell 0

Quentin Sigurdson made 34 saves to record his first collegiate shutout and Joe Connor scored twice as Northeastern defeated N0. 13 UMass Lowell, 2-0, on Friday night at Matthews Arena in Hockey East action.

The series concludes Saturday night at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

No. 15 Quinnipiac 7, Union 2

Jack Ricketts recorded a 3-point night en route to No. 15 Quinnipiac’s 7-2 ECAC Hockey victory at Union on Friday night.

Ricketts, who had two goals and an assist in the win, has scored 12 goals since the holiday break, the fourth-most in the country. He has 16 goals on the season.

Dylan Silverstein had 18 saves for the Bobcats, who visit RPI Saturday night. Union hosts Princeton.

No. 18 Penn State 5, Notre Dame 3

Dane Dowiak recorded both a power-play and shorthanded goal Friday night to lift No. 18 Penn State past Notre Dame, 5-3, in B1G action at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions thrice scored in a 2:49 span late in the opening frame to pull away.

Penn State goalie Arsenii Sergeev had 24 saves to improve to 12-6-3 on the year. A rematch is scheduled for Saturday night at Pegula.

No. 19 Colorado College 6, Miami 1

Drew Montgomery scored twice and Ty Gallagher and Owen Beckner each added two assists to lead No. 19 Colorado College to a 6-1 home win over NCHC foe Miami on Friday night.

Kaidan Mbereko had 23 saves in the winning effort for the Tigers.

A rematch is set for tonight in Colorado Springs.