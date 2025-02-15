SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Maine rallies to win Border Battle with UNH, BC snaps two-game skid with win at UMass, W. Michigan thumps Omaha, N. Dak. upends Denver

Sophomore forward Josh Nadeau posted a goal and three assists to help Maine skate to a 5-2 victory against Hockey East rival New Hampshire on Saturday night at Alfond Arena. Maine took five of a possible six Hockey East points on the weekend from UNH.

UNH led 2-1 after two periods. Brandon Holt, Sully Scholle and Thomas Freel also scored for the Black Bears, while Maine’s Albin Boija stopped 22 shots.

Both teams return to action Friday. Maine is at UConn while UNH hosts UMass.

No. 1 Boston College 4, No. 16 Massachusetts 1

Top-ranked Boston College snapped a two-game losing streak, its longest of the season, with a resounding 4-1 Hockey East win over Massachusetts on Saturday before a crowd of 7,606 at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

The teams split the weekend home-and-home series.

BC goalie Jacob Fowler had 21 saves and recorded an assist on an empty-net goal by Ryan Leonard in the final minutes of play. Leonard also had two assists.

BC returns to action Friday at Vermont. UMass is at New Hampshire Friday.

No. 3 Western Michigan 6, No. 20 Omaha 1

Six different players scored and 10 scored at least one point as No. 3 Western Michigan cruised past No. 20 Omaha 6-1 on Saturday night in NCHC action.

With two assists, Cam Knuble was the only Bronco to record a crooked number offensively. Robby Drazner, Zach Nehring and Zack Sharp each notched a goal and an assist. Western Michigan goaltender Hampton Slukynsky made 16 saves.

The Broncos head to the desert to face Arizona State on Friday. Omaha is off until Feb. 28, when they host the Sun Devils.

No. 4 Minnesota 2, No. 12 Michigan 2 (OT)

In front of 5,800 at Yost Arena, No. 12 Michigan and No. 4 Minnesota skated to a 2-2 draw, before the host Wolverines earned the extra B1G point with a 2-0 shootout win.

It was the second straight overtime contest between the two schools. Michigan won 3-2 in overtime the previous night.

Matthew Wood and Oliver Moore scored for the Golden Gophers, while Michigan got goals from T.J. Hughes and Michael Hage. Minnesota goalie Liam Souliere had 32 saves while Michigan’s Logan Stein made 33 saves.

Minnesota hosts Ohio State Friday while Michigan is off until Feb. 27 when it visits the Buckeyes.

No. 17 North Dakota 3, No. 6 Denver 1

No. 17 North Dakota earned a weekend split at No. 6 Denver on Saturday with a 3-1 NCHC win at Magness Arena.

Cameron Berg, Ben Strinden and Dylan James were North Dakota’s goal scorers while T.J. Semptimphelter made 33 saves in net.

Denver is at Miami on Friday, while North Dakota will host Duluth the same night.

No. 9 Boston University 3, No. 7 Providence 0

Freshman goalie Mikhail Yegorov made 30 saves for his first collegiate shutout to backstop Boston University to a 3-0 win against Providence on Saturday night at Agganis Arena in Hockey East action.

The Terriers earned a split of the weekend series. Jack Harvey, Sascha Boumedienne and Quinn Hutson all scored for BU.

BU hosts Northeastern Friday, while Providence returns to action on Saturday at home vs. UMass Lowell.

No. 8 Ohio State 4, Wisconsin 2

Eighth-ranked Ohio State handed Wisconsin its sixth straight loss on Saturday night, winning 4-2 to earn a sweep of the B1G series.

Max Montes, Davis Burnside, Patrick Guzzo and Damien Carfagna all scored for the Buckeyes while Kristoffer Eberly had 28 saves.

Both teams return to action Friday — Wisconsin hosts Notre Dame and Ohio State is at Minnesota.

No. 10 Arizona State 2, Duluth 2 (OT)

Duluth and Arizona State tied 2-2 on Saturday night in NCHC action. The No. 10 Sun Devils won the ensuing shootout for the extra point in the league standings.

Artem Shlaine scored a pair of goals for Arizona State while Ty Hanson recorded both a goal and an assist for Duluth.

Both teams are in action Friday — Arizona State hosts Western Michigan while Duluth visits North Dakota.

No. 13 UMass Lowell 3, Northeastern 1

No. 13 UMass Lowell scored three unanswered goals for a 3-1 win over Northeastern on Saturday night in Hockey East action at the Tsongas Center.

Lee Parks, Pierson Brandon and Jak Vaarwerk each lit the lamp for the River Hawks, while Henry Welsch recorded 23 saves.

Northeastern is at BU on Friday, while Lowell is at Providence on Saturday.

No. 15 Quinnipiac 6, RPI 2

No. 15 Quinnipiac put the finishing touches on a six-point ECAC Hockey weekend with a 6-2 rout of RPI on Saturday night.

Six different players scored goals for the Bobcats, with Jeremy Wilmer assisting on three of them.

Matej Marinov had 33 saves for Quinnipiac, which hosts rival Yale Friday. RPI is at Dartmouth Friday.

No. 18 Penn State 3, Notre Dame 1

Three different players scored for No. 18 Penn State in a 3-1 home victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night in B1G action.

Danny Dzhaniyev, Nicholas DeGraves and Aiden Fink were the Nittany Lions’ goal scorers. Arsenii Sergeev had 36 saves in net.

Penn State is at Michigan State Friday while Notre Dame is at Wisconsin Friday.

No. 19 Colorado College 5, Miami 4 (OT)

Drew Montgomery scored at 1:28 of overtime to lift No. 19 Colorado College to a 5-4 home win over Miami in NCHC action Saturday night.

Max Burkholder, Bret Link and Gleb Veremyev each tallied two assists for the Tigers.

Miami hosts Denver on Friday, while Colorado College visits St. Cloud State on Friday.