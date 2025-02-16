Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA Division I men’s hockey teams fared, Feb. 14-15

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll of Feb. 10 fared in games over the weekend of Feb. 14-15.

No. 1 Boston College (22-6-1)

02/10/2025 – No. 9 Boston University 4 vs No. 1 Boston College 1 (Beanpot championship)

02/14/2025 – No. 16 Massachusetts 3 at No. 1 Boston College 2

02/15/2025 – No. 1 Boston College 4 at No. 16 Massachusetts 1

No. 2 Michigan State (22-5-3)

Did not play.

No. 3 Western Michigan (22-5-1)

02/14/2025 – No. 20 Omaha 4 at No. 3 Western Michigan 5 (OT)

02/15/2025 – No. 20 Omaha 1 at No. 3 Western Michigan 6

No. 4 Minnesota (21-7-4)

02/14/2025 – No. 4 Minnesota 2 at No. 12 Michigan 3 (OT)

02/15/2025 – No. 4 Minnesota 2 at No. 12 Michigan 2 (OT)

No. 5 Maine (19-5-5)

02/14/2025 – RV New Hampshire 1 at No. 5 Maine 1 (OT)

02/15/2025 – RV New Hampshire 2 at No. 5 Maine 5

No. 6 Denver (21-8-1)

02/14/2025 – No. 17 North Dakota 0 at No. 6 Denver 4

02/15/2025 – No. 17 North Dakota 3 at No. 6 Denver 1

No. 7 Providence (17-8-5)

02/14/2025 – No. 9 Boston University 3 at No. 7 Providence 6

02/15/2025 – No. 7 Providence 0 at No. 9 Boston University 3

No. 8 Ohio State (20-8-2)

02/14/2025 – RV Wisconsin 1 at No. 8 Ohio State 4

02/15/2025 – RV Wisconsin 2 at No. 8 Ohio State 4

No. 9 Boston University (17-11-1)

02/10/2025 – No. 9 Boston University 4 vs No. 1 Boston College 1 (Beanpot championship)

02/14/2025 – No. 9 Boston University 3 at No. 7 Providence 6

02/15/2025 – No. 7 Providence 0 at No. 9 Boston University 3

No. 10 Arizona State (17-11-2)

02/14/2025 – No. 10 Arizona State 2 at Minnesota Duluth 3 (OT)

02/15/2025 – No. 10 Arizona State 3 at Minnesota Duluth 3 (OT)

No. 11 Connecticut (16-10-3)

02/12/2025 – Alaska Anchorage 2 at No. 11 Connecticut 5

No. 12 Michigan (17-12-3)

02/14/2025 – No. 4 Minnesota 2 at No. 12 Michigan 3 (OT)

02/15/2025 – No. 4 Minnesota 2 at No. 12 Michigan 2 (OT)

No. 13 UMass Lowell (15-11-3)

02/14/2025 – No. 13 UMass Lowell 0 at Northeastern 2

02/15/2025 – Northeastern 1 at No. 13 UMass Lowell 3

No. 14 Minnesota State (20-8-2)

Did not play.

No. 15 Quinnipiac (19-9-2)

02/14/2025 – No. 15 Quinnipiac 7 at RV Union 2

02/15/2025 – No. 15 Quinnipiac 6 at Rensselaer 2

No. 16 Massachusetts (16-12-2)

02/14/2025 – No. 16 Massachusetts 3 at No. 1 Boston College 2

02/15/2025 – No. 1 Boston College 4 at No. 16 Massachusetts 1

No. 17 North Dakota (15-12-2)

02/14/2025 – No. 17 North Dakota 0 at No. 6 Denver 4

02/15/2025 – No. 17 North Dakota 3 at No. 6 Denver 1

No. 18 Penn State (16-11-3)

02/14/2025 – Notre Dame 3 at No. 18 Penn State 5

02/15/2025 – Notre Dame 2 at No. 18 Penn State 3

No. 19 Colorado College (16-13-1)

02/14/2025 – Miami 1 at No. 19 Colorado College 6

02/15/2025 – Miami 4 at No. 19 Colorado College 5 (OT)

No. 20 Omaha (16-13-1)

02/14/2025 – No. 20 Omaha 4 at No. 3 Western Michigan 5 (OT)

02/15/2025 – No. 20 Omaha 1 at No. 3 Western Michigan 6

RV = Received Votes