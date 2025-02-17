Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

They discuss Boston College’s recent struggles, Western Michigan’s strong season, and various league updates, including the AHA, Big Ten, CCHA, ECAC, Hockey East, and NCHC. The hosts analyze the impact of recent games, playoff potentials, and side issues like video replay in college hockey.

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four, April 10 and 12 in St. Louis. A flash sale on tickets is going on through Sunday, February 23. Get your tickets now at ncaa.com/frozenfour

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction and sponsorship

00:45 Boston College’s tough week

05:26 Western Michigan’s rise

07:41 Maine vs. New Hampshire: Border Battle

10:38 Ohio State’s surprising season

12:30 Wisconsin’s struggles

14:37 Quinnipiac’s offensive surge

18:47 League standings overview

20:02 Atlantic Hockey America

22:40 Big Ten race

30:13 CCHA Championship race

32:41 ECAC standings

34:35 Hockey East contenders

38:14 NCHC playoff picture

42:15 Conclusion and sign-off