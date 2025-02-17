Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.
They discuss Boston College’s recent struggles, Western Michigan’s strong season, and various league updates, including the AHA, Big Ten, CCHA, ECAC, Hockey East, and NCHC. The hosts analyze the impact of recent games, playoff potentials, and side issues like video replay in college hockey.
This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four, April 10 and 12 in St. Louis. A flash sale on tickets is going on through Sunday, February 23. Get your tickets now at ncaa.com/frozenfour
Times are approximate:
00:15 Introduction and sponsorship
00:45 Boston College’s tough week
05:26 Western Michigan’s rise
07:41 Maine vs. New Hampshire: Border Battle
10:38 Ohio State’s surprising season
12:30 Wisconsin’s struggles
14:37 Quinnipiac’s offensive surge
18:47 League standings overview
20:02 Atlantic Hockey America
22:40 Big Ten race
30:13 CCHA Championship race
32:41 ECAC standings
34:35 Hockey East contenders
38:14 NCHC playoff picture
42:15 Conclusion and sign-off
